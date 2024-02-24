WWE Smackdown: Big Returns Announced For March 1 Episode

After staying out of action for almost a year, Dakota Kai will be making her return to action on next Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. This return will eventually be her first match since tearing her ACL in May 2023. As confirmed by the WWE, Kai will team with former Damage CTRL and current ally Bayley against representatives of the current version of the group, reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane.

A few weeks ago on WWE Smackdown, Damage CTRL turned on Bayley after Bayley overheard their plans against her. This came after her win at the 2024 women’s Royal Rumble match via which she got to choose IYO SKY as her WrestleMania 40 opponent over the WWE Women’s Championship.

Wrestlemania 40: Sylvester Stallone’s WWE PLE Appearance Hits A Roadblock

WWE Smackdown: Dakota Kai returns to action, next week

While Bayley was being attacked, Dakota Kai was not present in the scene. The following week on WWE Smackdown, Kai said that she wasn’t in the arena due to a doctor’s appointment and that she didn’t know anything regarding Damage CTRL attacking Bayley. When Damage CTRL came down to the ring to attack Bayley, again, Kai grabbed a chair to send the m for a retreat and make an ally with Bayley.

This week on WWE Smackdown, it was seen that Kai was attacked by the other Damage CTRL members, backstage. Bayley came to check on her friend and described the entire situation before noting that they were coming for Dakota to seek vengeance on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Dakota Kai also boldly stated that she would stand by the side Bayley when the two go to war, next week against IYO Sky, Asuka, and Kairi Sane.

Sasha Banks Confirms Of “Absolutely Doing More” TV And Film After WWE Exit

Problems between the LWO and their former mentor Santos Escobar have been unfolding on WWE Smackdown and therefore, it’s been announced that LWO member and WWE veteran Carlito would square off against Santos Escobar in a Street Fight. Tensions have been running wild between the two sides which should provide an intense match.

Also, announced for the WWE Smackdown March 1 episode is the return of The Rock. This would be his first appearance since joining The Bloodline, a week ago.