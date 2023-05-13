Roman Reigns isn’t contained with the gold that he’s currently in possession of and he’s coming for more as seen on WWE Smackdown. In the latest episode of the blue brand show, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion declared that he and Solo Sikoa will be challenging Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to bring back those belts to The Bloodline.

Now, Roman Reigns has given one more reason to the fans to watch WWE SmackDown, next week as he will be there on the show. WWE has booked an interesting segment for next week’s episode where Roman will be onboard with Solo Sikoa as they will have a meeting in the ring with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns aimed at Jimmy and Jey Uso during his return on WWE Smackdown, this week as they failed to defeat Zayn and Owens on two separate occasions, in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 39 and then during the May 5 edition of SmackDown. Hence, he and the future star Solo Sikoa will be gunning for the title after pulling some strings.

Apart from Roman Reigns, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson, better known as Pretty Deadly, will have their first match on WWE SmackDown, next week. They will take on the Brawling Brutes, any two from Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland. Wilson and Prince are former multi-time tag team champions on the NXT and NXT UK brands.

Another NXT Superstar Grayson Waller will host his first Grayson Waller Effect segment next week on WWE Smackdown as he has the blue brand representative, AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship match to be his guest. Also, Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar will compete against The Usos on the show in a tag team match.

WWE Smackdown May 19 Episode Match Card

The May 19 episode of WWE Smackdown will take place at the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina and the match card for the event goes as follows,

* The Usos vs. Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar

* Pretty Deadly vs. Brawling Brutes

* Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens come face-to-face with Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

* The Grayson Waller Effect with AJ Styles