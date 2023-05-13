At Night of Champions 2023, Roman Reigns will expectedly be competing in a championship match but not to defend his titles. The Bloodline will rather be going after tag team titles and it will be him who will compete in that match instead of The Usos.

As per the confirmations from this week’s Smackdown, at Night of Champions 2023 in Saudi Arabia, The Bloodline’s Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will get another chance to win back the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship held by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

On this week’s Smackdown, Roman Reigns returned on last night’s SmackDown since Wrestlemania, surrounded by The Usos, Paul Heyman, and Solo Sikoa, and addressed some problems within The Bloodline faction. He blamed The Usos to be the roots of all problems as they lost multiple chances to have the tag title around their shoulders.

At one point, Roman shoved Jimmy in the face and Jimmy was about to attack Roman. Jey stopped him and apologized to Roman. As he wanted one more opportunity to bring back the tag titles to The Bloodline, Paul Heyman announced that Owens and Zayn will have to defend the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Sikoa and Reigns at Night of Champions 2023.

At Wrestlemania 39 Night One, The Usos saw their historic tag title reign end to Owens and Zayn. Then on the April 28 edition of SmackDown in a WrestleMania rematch, they lost the shot to regain those titles about which Roman wasn’t happy.

Hence, the undisputed WWE universal champion will himself be on a mission to bring back the tag titles to The Bloodline at Night of Champions 2023. It will be the same night when he will also complete 1000 days as the universal champion.

WWE Night of Champions 2023 PLE Match Card

Night of Champions 2023 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The current match card for the event after this week’s episode of Smackdown is given below,

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Tournament Finale: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

– Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (c) vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes