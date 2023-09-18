WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Expected To Return To TV ON THIS DATE

Roman Reigns has not been seen on television since the post-Summerslam 2023 episode of Smackdown. At the summer’s biggest PLE, he defeated Jey Uso for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title after which the latter officially quit The Bloodline. For the time being on TV, Solo Sikoa has been representing The Bloodline on Smackdown while Jimmy Uso is looking forward to joining him.

Roman Reigns has been on his usual hiatus following Summerslam and there’s no official update on WWE’s part regarding his next appearance on Smackdown. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion has now been advertised for the October 27 episode of SmackDown which means he will be there on the show.

Roman Reigns to be part of WWE Crown Jewel

However, it’s also being assumed that Roman Reigns will eventually return to TV before that episode as he is also scheduled to compete in a match at Crown Jewel on November 4th during WWE’s next outing in Saudi Arabia. While there’s no update, this bout is rumored to go down against AJ Styles. Once Fastlane gets over on October 7, The Tribal Chief should be back on the blue brand to start a new feud.

Roman Reigns should be back after WWE Fastlane PLE

In the absence of Roman Reigns, John Cena has been included in Smackdown lineups throughout September and October. Also, The Rock returned on the September 15 episode which raised the speculations about The Rock returning to action at Wrestlemania 40 for a dream match against Reigns. The Rock also said on The Pat McAfee Show that this match was originally planned for WrestleMania 39 and that he’s open to do it, next year.

Roman Reigns last competed in a Tribal Combat at Summerslam where defeated Jey Uso to retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Jey was very close to defeating The Bloodline leader with a Spear followed by The Uso Splash but then Jimmy Uso interfered in the match and betrayed Jey to cost him the title match opportunity.

This was supposed to kick off a personal feud between Jimmy and Jey but Jey opted to leave Smackdown and join Raw to avoid The Bloodline saga. At present, the rumor mill has it that Jimmy vs. Jey in a singles contest will be hosted at Wrestlemania 40.

