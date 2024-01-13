sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

home_ic
hamburger_ic
  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Contract Signing And Title Match Set For January 19

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Contract Signing And Title Match Set For January 19

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Jan 13, 2024 at 12:27 PM

WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Contract Signing And Title Match Set For January 19

Roman Reigns could be seen in a vengeance mode on next week’s WWE Smackdown as he returns on the blue brand just eight days before his next scheduled title defense set for Royal Rumble. A huge contract signing will go down featuring him and the three opponents that will meet him in the already-announced title match.

As announced on last week’s WWE Smackdown, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton will challenge Roman Reigns in a Fatal-4-Way with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Before heading into that match, the four of these names will gather under the same roof to make the match official by putting their signature on the dotted lines.

Things are likely to go out of hand during the contract signing after what transpired during the main event of WWE Smackdown, this week where Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso) in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match. Orton pinned Jimmy after hitting him with an RKO.

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Odds Revealed Around Top Matches Set For WWE PLE

Solo tried to attack Orton with a Samoan Spike after the match but Styles, LA, and Orton hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm, BFT, and an RKO before working as a unit for a triple-powerbomb-ing on Solo through the announcement table.

A new title match was also officially announced for the next episode of WWE Smackdown where the new Women’s Tag Team Champions will put their titles on the line against the dubious duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Also, in the first TV appearance of 2024, the United States Champion Logan Paul will have a face-off with his Royal Rumble opponent Kevin Owens when he hosts The KO Show.

WWE Smackdown January 19 episode match card

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
– United States Champion Logan Paul will appear on The Kevin Owens Show
– Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles & LA Knight will have a Contract Signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble 2024

Tagged:

LA Knight

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Contract Signing And Title Match Set For January 19
WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Contract Signing And Title Match Set For January 19

Jan 13, 2024, 12:24 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Odds Revealed Around Top Matches Set For WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Early Odds Revealed Around Top Matches Set For WWE PLE

Jan 12, 2024, 11:26 AM

Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Eyes Return At WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Former World Champion Eyes Return At WWE PLE

Jan 11, 2024, 6:27 PM

WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Surprise Entrants For Men’s And Women’s Rumble Matches
WWE Royal Rumble 2024: Spoiler On Surprise Entrants For Men’s And Women’s Rumble Matches

Jan 10, 2024, 2:09 PM

Brock Lesnar Snubbed Former Champion From His 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Win?
Brock Lesnar Snubbed Former Champion From His 2022 WWE Royal Rumble Win?

Jan 9, 2024, 6:42 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Canceled Original Singles Match For Roman Reigns
Royal Rumble 2024: WWE Canceled Original Singles Match For Roman Reigns

Jan 9, 2024, 6:31 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy