WWE Smackdown: Royal Rumble Contract Signing And Title Match Set For January 19

Roman Reigns could be seen in a vengeance mode on next week’s WWE Smackdown as he returns on the blue brand just eight days before his next scheduled title defense set for Royal Rumble. A huge contract signing will go down featuring him and the three opponents that will meet him in the already-announced title match.

As announced on last week’s WWE Smackdown, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton will challenge Roman Reigns in a Fatal-4-Way with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Before heading into that match, the four of these names will gather under the same roof to make the match official by putting their signature on the dotted lines.

Things are likely to go out of hand during the contract signing after what transpired during the main event of WWE Smackdown, this week where Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and LA Knight defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso) in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match. Orton pinned Jimmy after hitting him with an RKO.

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Odds Revealed Around Top Matches Set For WWE PLE

Solo tried to attack Orton with a Samoan Spike after the match but Styles, LA, and Orton hit him with a Phenomenal Forearm, BFT, and an RKO before working as a unit for a triple-powerbomb-ing on Solo through the announcement table.

A new title match was also officially announced for the next episode of WWE Smackdown where the new Women’s Tag Team Champions will put their titles on the line against the dubious duo of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn. Also, in the first TV appearance of 2024, the United States Champion Logan Paul will have a face-off with his Royal Rumble opponent Kevin Owens when he hosts The KO Show.

WWE Smackdown January 19 episode match card

– Katana Chance & Kayden Carter (c) vs. Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

– United States Champion Logan Paul will appear on The Kevin Owens Show

– Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, AJ Styles & LA Knight will have a Contract Signing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble 2024