Edge has been booked to have a showdown with Sheamus on the latest upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown this week. This first-time match will happen on a very special occasion of his career as he will be in his hometown to celebrate the 25th anniversary of his illustrious career. Despite sharing the locker room in the past, the two have never faced each other on TV but that history is going to change.

If recent reports are any indications then there are also rumors that Edge might announce retirement, this week. The 49-year-old veteran is enjoying a second run in professional wrestling that nobody had ever imagined of. After spending nearly a decade out of competition due to a neck injury, he made a comeback which many consider to be the greatest of all time back at Royal Rumble 2020. Edge wanted to retire on his own terms and rumors have it that he might be contended to make the official announcement on WWE Smackdown.

It was during Wrestling Observer Radio that Dave Meltzer mentioned Edge’s retirement after his match on WWE Smackdown in Toronto. That was the plan, last year as a legendary wrestler always wanted to hang up his boots in his hometown. Since there will be no near future shows in Toronto, Edge might just decide to stun the world per Meltzer’s comments,

“I think the idea was that Edge thought that maybe SummerSlam was gonna be in Toronto and was hoping for that, and then that would be where he would retire. Because he wants to retire in Toronto, and this is the year he was talking about retiring, for real, the second retirement.”

Edge isn’t retiring on the August 18 episode of WWE Smackdown

To provide an update on the situation, Ringside News reached out to inquire about Edge’s status for WWE Smackdown. After all, the scenario for him to say goodbye does make sense as he would be competing in front of his friends and families. Sheamus being his opponent also makes the moment to full circle since it was he who convinced Edge that he could take bumps again.

However, RSN was told by a tenured member of the WWE creative team that there are no plans for Edge to retire on or after WWE SmackDown. So, it’s safe to say that this upcoming match in Toronto against Sheamus will not be his last.