The next WWE premium live event in the WWE calendar would be Payback 2023 which is waiting in the first week of next month. In general, WWE announces at least the headliners match way ahead of the event to keep the ticket-selling at full pace which isn’t the case for the next one. With half of August gone, WWE is yet to announce a single match for the PLE.

However, the build-up for Payback 2023 is underway on both Raw and Smackdown, and it’s only a matter of time before WWE will announce the matches in due course, possibly from this week’s Smackdown. One such match could be in the form of a Triple Threat Match as indicated in a report by WWFOldSchool.

As picked up a report from the insider source BWE, WWE is considering a Triple Threat Match for Payback 2023, but it’s unknown who will be involved in this match, yet. There’s a possibility that a Triple Threat Tag Team match could be announced between the team of Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits, The Brawling Brutes, and The OC. This comes after Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins recently attacked The Brawling Brutes & OC with the claim of taking over Smackdown.

Payback 2023: Will Brock Lesnar Be Available For WWE PLE In September?

Possible matches indicated for WWE Payback 2023

For the second PLE in a row, a possibility is also there over the WWE Women’s Championship Match being Triple Threat featuring the current champion IYO SKY, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair at Payback 2023. Previously, at Summerslam in August, Bianca Belair won the title from Asuka and Charlotte in a Triple Threat.

But IYO successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to emerge as the new women’s champion of the Smackdown brand. There’s no confirmed update on what WWE has in store for the first title defense of IYO.

One of the matches that is expected to take place at Payback 2023 is Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship. This week on Raw, Rollins agreed to give Nakamura a title shot at a place and time of the choice of Nakamura which is yet to be revealed. WWE also indicated that Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus IV will happen inside a Steel Cage, and this match should also be inserted into the PLE card.