WWE Smackdown: Scrapped Summerslam Feud To Reinitiate On December 1 Episode

WWE Smackdown will be bringing the fallouts from the bygone Survivor Series WarGames, this week while initial builds for Royal Rumble will also begin. While the top-most name of the roster, Roman Reigns will be absent from the scene, a massive feud for him will reportedly be kicked off to produce a mega match.

Now that Randy Orton has returned to the WWE after being out of action for 18 months, fans can expect to see him making a lot of TV appearances much more often. After appearing on this week’s Raw, he is also slated to appear on tonight’s WWE SmackDown which takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

WWE Smackdown: Randy Orton advertised for tonight

It was the host arena of WWE Smackdown which has been advertising the Apex Predator to appear on the show and this also essentially suggests that a fresh feud could be kicked off which should have happened in the summer of 2023.

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns Returning To TV Earlier Than Expected In December 2023

Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton was planned for Summerslam 2022

For those who don’t remember, the originally planned main event of SummerSlam 2022 was supposed to be Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. This was the reason that Roman and Co. took out Orton with an ambush on a WWE Smackdown episode in May 2022. However, WWE had to change their plans due to Orton’s major injury.

Then during this week’s Raw, Orton said he has unfinished business with The Bloodline and is coming for them. Now that WWE is also officially advertising Orton for this Friday’s WWE SmackDown, we can only assume that The Viper will be on the hunt for The Bloodline and this also means that he’s coming for Roman Reigns.

Royal Rumble 2024: First WWE Superstar Officially Enters Men’s Rumble Match

However, The Head of the Table isn’t set to appear on the WWE Smackdown December 1 episode which means Orton will be going after Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Speaking of this show, Logan Paul will make his first appearance on WWE TV after winning the United States Championship at Crown Jewel from Rey Mysterio in October.

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns has now been advertised to appear on the December 15 episode of WWE Smackdown which suggests that the feud with Randy Orton will continue as WWE goes through the road to Royal Rumble. Time will tell whether these two top stars will eventually collide at the first WWE PLE of 2024.