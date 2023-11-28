WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode

A historic episode of WWE Raw went down this week where CM Punk attended the flagship show of professional wrestling after nearly a decade. Also, Randy Orton was back on WWE’s weekly television after a gap of more than one and a half years.

WWE Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee was kicked off with Randy Orton who was seemingly excited to be back. After greeting the fans, he entered the ring and did his iconic pose in the corner. The 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion then thanked and welcomed the fans to Monday Night Raw.

Orton went on to remember his participation in the WarGames match at Survivor Series and thanked Cody Rhodes for giving him the call to be a part of his team. This also brought him to the unfinished business that he has with each one of The Bloodline members.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley then came out on WWE Raw to welcome back Orton and reminded him that he teamed up with Jey Uso at WarGames who was the reason behind his injury. Orton was also warned about Judgment Day running things in the WWE which he was gone.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh jumped Orton from behind. Orton fought back and nailed JD with an RKO, while Dirty Dom managed to escape. However, later the night on WWE Raw, Orton defeated the NXT North American Champion in his return to singles action. Plus, Jey Uso also made a truce with Orton, backstage by saying that he’s out of The Bloodline.

CM Punk dropped some pipebombs during his WWE Raw return

In the main event segment of WWE Raw, CM Punk came out amid huge cheers from the crowd. He started his promo by stating the following,

“I’ve changed. I’m home. This is where I belong. I’ve been gone for 10 years and you people didn’t forget me. That’s why I’m back.”

Punk also mentioned Dusty Rhodes and Paul Heyman who worked as an inspiration behind his leaving and coming back. He’s back to take everything out of this place that he needs. Some of the WWE talents are unhappy with his return as they can’t reach his level and grab the brass ring. Punk then ended his promo as well as WWE Raw by stating the following,

“I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.”