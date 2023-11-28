WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

WWE

WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Nov 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM

WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode

A historic episode of WWE Raw went down this week where CM Punk attended the flagship show of professional wrestling after nearly a decade. Also, Randy Orton was back on WWE’s weekly television after a gap of more than one and a half years.

WWE Raw from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee was kicked off with Randy Orton who was seemingly excited to be back. After greeting the fans, he entered the ring and did his iconic pose in the corner. The 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion then thanked and welcomed the fans to Monday Night Raw.

NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Officially Announced By WWE In February

Orton went on to remember his participation in the WarGames match at Survivor Series and thanked Cody Rhodes for giving him the call to be a part of his team. This also brought him to the unfinished business that he has with each one of The Bloodline members.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley then came out on WWE Raw to welcome back Orton and reminded him that he teamed up with Jey Uso at WarGames who was the reason behind his injury. Orton was also warned about Judgment Day running things in the WWE which he was gone.

Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh jumped Orton from behind. Orton fought back and nailed JD with an RKO, while Dirty Dom managed to escape. However, later the night on WWE Raw, Orton defeated the NXT North American Champion in his return to singles action. Plus, Jey Uso also made a truce with Orton, backstage by saying that he’s out of The Bloodline.

Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

CM Punk dropped some pipebombs during his WWE Raw return

In the main event segment of WWE Raw, CM Punk came out amid huge cheers from the crowd. He started his promo by stating the following,

“I’ve changed. I’m home. This is where I belong. I’ve been gone for 10 years and you people didn’t forget me. That’s why I’m back.”

Punk also mentioned Dusty Rhodes and Paul Heyman who worked as an inspiration behind his leaving and coming back. He’s back to take everything out of this place that he needs. Some of the WWE talents are unhappy with his return as they can’t reach his level and grab the brass ring. Punk then ended his promo as well as WWE Raw by stating the following,

“I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.”

Tagged:

cm punk

Randy Orton

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Survivor Series 2023

Related Article
Royal Rumble 2024: First WWE Superstar Officially Enters Men’s Rumble Match
Royal Rumble 2024: First WWE Superstar Officially Enters Men’s Rumble Match

Nov 28, 2023, 11:28 AM

WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode
WWE Raw: Highlights From CM Punk And Randy Orton’s Return On November 27 Episode

Nov 28, 2023, 11:22 AM

Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return
Details On CM Punk’s Future In WWE After Massive Survivor Series 2023 Return

Nov 27, 2023, 5:51 PM

Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years
Survivor Series 2023: Reason WWE Brought Back CM Punk After 10 Years

Nov 26, 2023, 10:53 AM

Survivor Series 2023: Randy Orton Returns To Help His Team Win At WWE WarGames
Survivor Series 2023: Randy Orton Returns To Help His Team Win At WWE WarGames

Nov 26, 2023, 10:48 AM

Survivor Series 2023: CM Punk Returns To WWE After A Decade
Survivor Series 2023: CM Punk Returns To WWE After A Decade

Nov 26, 2023, 10:07 AM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy