Plans For Kairi Sane After Surprise Return In WWE At Crown Jewel 2023

Making all the speculations true, Kairi Sane returned to the WWE after a gap of three years which opened up a lot of options for the Smackdown female roster, moving forward. Tension was teased between the returnee and DAMAGE CTRL leader Bayley recreating their history which is also under consideration.

As seen at Crown Jewel 2023, IYO SKY defeated Bianca Belair to retain the WWE Women’s Championship in a singles contest. Belair had all the upper-hands in the match. To prevent her momentums, Bayley interfered in favor of SKY but it wasn’t enough. Former NXT Women’s Champion Kairi Sane then showed up and attacked Bianca when the referee wasn’t watching which led to IYO SKY winning the match.

Fightful Select reported that Kairi Sane signed a new deal with the WWE months ago which led the comeback to fruition. Heading into Crown Jewel 2023, she was rumored to make an appearance and things went down in the exact same way.

WWE to form a faction after Kairi Sane’s return

According to an insider source BWE, WWE’s Chief Content Officer Triple H is interested in forming a group with IYO SKY, Kairi, and Asuka. This would be a unique instance in the WWE where three Japanese wrestlers would function as a unit.

Back in Japan, The Black Lotus Triad was a pro wrestling stable where Kairi Sane and IYO SKY used to be in. It has recently been implied that WWE is doing something close to that. That faction consisted of Kairi Sane (Doku), Mayu Iwatani (Yurei), and SKY (Hitokiri). That united run also lasted in Lucha Underground.

BWE posted a photo of a black lotus before Crown Jewel which was a tease that Kairi Sane was coming back and that’s how things went down. After Kairi Sane returned to Crown Jewel, one fan posted to ask the WWE insider source about the company’s plan for the comeback storyline. BWE replied the following,

“It’s coming together and no one is ready.”

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE mentioned on commentary that this return of Kairi Sane has a lot of history that will unfold on TV. Bayley also played into things as she seemed scared of the returnee,

“They note that years and years ago, the person who injured Kairi and sent her out of WWE was, in fact, Bayley. So, they’re bringing up a story from years ago to get to where they’re going.”