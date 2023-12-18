WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From December 22 Taped Edition For This Week

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From December 22 Taped Edition For This Week

All

WWE

WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From December 22 Taped Edition For This Week

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM

WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From December 22 Taped Edition For This Week

Last Friday night, WWE Smackdown presented a big show for fans in Green Bay, Wisconsin where multiple returns went down at a glance. They taped next week’s edition, as well after the show, as the WWE talents will have a long off due to the Holidays. Now, Ringside News brought spoilers from that episode which also informed about a returning event in the first week of 2024.

The Bloodline worked as a well-oiled machine on WWE SmackDown, last week, led by Roman Reigns, and The Tribal Chief was also included in next week’s tapings as several superstars were gunning for his title,

– Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley in the United States Number-One Contender’s Tournament in the opening match of WWE Smackdown. NXT stars Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to the WWE main roster during this match, proving previous spoilers to be true and interfering to help Escobar win. This was a sign that Escobar would have his own helping hands now that other LWO members weren’t with him.

– Dragon Lee (c) defeated Butch to retain the NXT North American Championship.

Wrestlemania 40: Popular Star Has High Profile Program Reserved Upon WWE Return

WWE Smackdown: New Year’s Revolution announced for January 2024

– Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles featured in a verbal war about who would get the first shot to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In response, WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a Triple Threat Match between them that will take place on the January 5 edition of the show.

This special WWE Smackdown episode will be called the New Year’s Revolution special with the winner getting a shot at Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title at Royal Rumble 2024. AJ Styles debuted a new look during this segment dressed entirely in black signifying that he could be bringing back The Lone Wolf persona.

– Bianca Belair, Shotzi, “Michin” Mia Yim, and Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane & Bayley) in a Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag Team Match. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre attacked Kairi after the match.

– Kevin Owens defeated Carmelo Hayes in the US Title Number-One Contenders Tournament.

– AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa via DQ after Roman Reigns interfered in the main event of WWE Smackdown. The show had a chaotic end with a brawl between The Bloodline, Styles, Knight, and Orton.

Tagged:

AJ Styles

Randy Orton

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From December 22 Taped Edition For This Week
WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From December 22 Taped Edition For This Week

Dec 18, 2023, 1:31 PM

WWE Smackdown: Huge Main Event Confirmed For New Year’s Revolution 2024
WWE Smackdown: Huge Main Event Confirmed For New Year’s Revolution 2024

Dec 18, 2023, 1:25 PM

WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles Returns On December 15 Episode To Turn Heel
WWE Smackdown: AJ Styles Returns On December 15 Episode To Turn Heel

Dec 16, 2023, 11:49 AM

Update On AJ Styles’ Delayed Return To WWE Programming From 2023 Hiatus
Update On AJ Styles’ Delayed Return To WWE Programming From 2023 Hiatus

Dec 12, 2023, 6:24 PM

WWE Smackdown: Celebrity And Big Return Scheduled For December 6 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Celebrity And Big Return Scheduled For December 6 Episode

Dec 7, 2023, 7:38 PM

Spoiler On AJ Styles’ Return On WWE Smackdown After Bloodline Assault
Spoiler On AJ Styles’ Return On WWE Smackdown After Bloodline Assault

Nov 2, 2023, 7:28 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy