WWE Smackdown: Spoilers From December 22 Taped Edition For This Week

Last Friday night, WWE Smackdown presented a big show for fans in Green Bay, Wisconsin where multiple returns went down at a glance. They taped next week’s edition, as well after the show, as the WWE talents will have a long off due to the Holidays. Now, Ringside News brought spoilers from that episode which also informed about a returning event in the first week of 2024.

The Bloodline worked as a well-oiled machine on WWE SmackDown, last week, led by Roman Reigns, and The Tribal Chief was also included in next week’s tapings as several superstars were gunning for his title,

– Santos Escobar defeated Bobby Lashley in the United States Number-One Contender’s Tournament in the opening match of WWE Smackdown. NXT stars Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to the WWE main roster during this match, proving previous spoilers to be true and interfering to help Escobar win. This was a sign that Escobar would have his own helping hands now that other LWO members weren’t with him.

– Dragon Lee (c) defeated Butch to retain the NXT North American Championship.

WWE Smackdown: New Year’s Revolution announced for January 2024

– Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles featured in a verbal war about who would get the first shot to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. In response, WWE Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis announced a Triple Threat Match between them that will take place on the January 5 edition of the show.

This special WWE Smackdown episode will be called the New Year’s Revolution special with the winner getting a shot at Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Title at Royal Rumble 2024. AJ Styles debuted a new look during this segment dressed entirely in black signifying that he could be bringing back The Lone Wolf persona.

– Bianca Belair, Shotzi, “Michin” Mia Yim, and Zelina Vega defeated Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, Asuka, Kairi Sane & Bayley) in a Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag Team Match. Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre attacked Kairi after the match.

– Kevin Owens defeated Carmelo Hayes in the US Title Number-One Contenders Tournament.

– AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa via DQ after Roman Reigns interfered in the main event of WWE Smackdown. The show had a chaotic end with a brawl between The Bloodline, Styles, Knight, and Orton.