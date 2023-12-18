sportzwiki logo
Wrestlemania 40: Popular Star Has High Profile Program Reserved Upon WWE Return

Arindam Pal
Dec 18, 2023 at 1:19 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Popular Star Has High Profile Program Reserved Upon WWE Return

Liv Morgan has been someone whose absence has been felt on WWE television for a long time in the women’s division. She has been out of action since July due to a shoulder injury and chances are less that she will be returning to action, anytime soon. Things around her got more complicated after she was arrested a couple of days ago in an unprecedented incident.

However, going by an update by Sean Sapp behind Fightful’s paywall about Liv Morgan’s situation within the WWE, there’s no heat on her. The former women’s tag team champion is not on TV and hence WWE won’t have to deal with changed creative plans. Besides, she has been honest about the situation which should keep her safe,

“Everybody liked Liv before, everybody still likes Liv. We’ll get our jokes off, and she’ll get hers off and nobody will be thinking about it soon enough, one top talent told Fightful. One WWE name said that Morgan bonded out Thursday, and was back on Twitter promoting Smackdown on Friday.”

Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

Liv Morgan’s arrest won’t change plans for her upon WWE’s return

According to PWInsider, Liv Morgan’s arrest won’t change the big plans that WWE has for her in 2024 upon her return. It was noted that she should be back in time on TV around Wrestlemania 40 where a high-profile program should be culminating,

“We are told that Morgan had already been penciled in as to when she would be returning to company storylines in 2024 and currently, this is not believed to change those plans. The belief was she would be back in by the build to WrestleMania and was very much in the mix for what we are told is a ‘high profile program’.”

Liv Morgan last competed on the July 17th episode of Raw, where she and Raquel lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville. It happened just 15 days after the pair won the tag team titles for the second time in their career. Eventually, on both occasions, their run came to a sudden end due to injury reasons.

Amid rumor returns, Liv Morgan was arrested in Sumter County, Florida after a traffic stop. She was arrested for possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drugs, possibly synthetic cannabinoids. She has already bonded out and is currently scheduled to appear at the Sumter County Courthouse in Florida on 2/12/24 at 9 AM.

liv morgan

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

Wrestlemania 40

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Wrestlemania 40

Current Update On WWE’s Interest About Bringing Back Mandy Rose In 2024
Current Update On WWE’s Interest About Bringing Back Mandy Rose In 2024

Dec 18, 2023, 1:59 PM

“Those Women Also Brought A Very Entertainment Side,” Nikki Bella On WWE Divas Era
“Those Women Also Brought A Very Entertainment Side,” Nikki Bella On WWE Divas Era

Dec 18, 2023, 1:54 PM

CJ Perry Missed AEW Weekly Tapings After Getting Hospitalized
CJ Perry Missed AEW Weekly Tapings After Getting Hospitalized

Dec 18, 2023, 1:43 PM

A New Tribal Chief Planned For The Bloodline During Post WWE Wrestlemania 40 Season
A New Tribal Chief Planned For The Bloodline During Post WWE Wrestlemania 40 Season

Dec 18, 2023, 1:38 PM

Wrestlemania 40: Popular Star Has High Profile Program Reserved Upon WWE Return
Wrestlemania 40: Popular Star Has High Profile Program Reserved Upon WWE Return

Dec 18, 2023, 1:19 PM

Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?
Is Liv Morgan Having Issues With WWE Following Her Arrest?

Dec 17, 2023, 7:34 PM

