Breaking out on her own on the WWE SmackDown roster after an accidental split from the LWO by the end of 2024, worked wonders for Zelina Vega who can claim herself to be a singles champion in the WWE. As part of a transfer window, the bright female talent was sent to the blue brand and she took full advantage of the switch to go onto become the second-ever Women’s United States Champion in the WWE, last month.

It appears that Zelina Vega accomplished one of her pro wrestling dreams after winning singles gold during the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, upon winning the mid-card championship in the WWE. The newly-crowned champion has since appeared on Busted Open Radio to recall that night. Admittedly, her life has changed, starting from that night as she now also has her husband, Aleister Black, by her side.

WWE Smackdown: Reason Behind Surprising US Title Win By Zelina Vega

It was on that night that Black returned to WWE Smackdown television upon re-signing with WWE, and the night was capped off by the couple with Vega’s surprising title win. Mentioning the title win to be a “fairytale ending”, Vega further noted that coming up from NXT with Andrade after finishing their rivalry with Black would come close.

“From winning my first singles title to then walking right into, like, my husband coming back? It just felt right,” Vega recalled on her major title win on WWE Smackdown. “It really just felt like the fairytale ending to that.”

“After everything that both [Black] and I have been through? It felt like, okay, that chapter – the crazy – is done, and now we can start this new chapter. And I think he was so ready for that; he was so ready to return home.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green on WWE Smackdown in first singles title win

In the third match of WWE SmackDown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. The title match occurred just a week after Vega pinned the champion, the week before. Despite distractions coming from Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, Vega delivered a Canadian Destroyer on Green to pick up the pin-fall win.

Although Vega previously won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, this win on WWE Smackdown marked her first singles title win. To commemorate the career-defining victory, she also flew down home to New York City and paid tribute to her late father, who passed away in 2001 during the 9/11 terror attacks.