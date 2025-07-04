Performing under the WWE Smackdown banner, Zelina Vega has raised her stock in 2025, holding the first singles title in her career. The process for her to become a wrestler from Andrade’s manager initially started multiple years ago after she joined the main roster. For the record, she also possesses a unique first-ever record in the entire WWE women’s division history, and that happened in the soil of Saudi Arabia.

Back in 2021, the WWE Smackdown Superstar defeated Doudrop in the Queen of the Ring Tournament finals at Crown Jewel premium live event with an impressive Code Red to cement her place in the history books. Back then, the women’s King of the Ring iteration was touted to be the Queen’s Crown, which she views as one of the few historical achievements still available in the wrestling business.

With the King & Queen of the Ring tournaments becoming regular fixtures in the WWE schedule, more such tourney winners are on their way in the coming years, but Vega will always be considered the first one. In a recent appearance on the Lightweights Podcast, the WWE Smackdown superstar talked about receiving the honor to wear the crown and having a conversation with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon before winning the tournament.

WWE Smackdown: Zelina Vega listed three top moments of her career

“As far as like the history books go, I will always be the first one and that’s insane to me cause I didn’t expect that. I really didn’t.” Vega said. “Vince had walked by me at one point, and mind you, we don’t really talk that much … he walked by me and he was just like ‘How do you think you’d look with a crown?’ … I was like, ‘I think I’d look cool right?’” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Vega went on to realize the actual feeling about winning something big after the Queen’s Crown moment occurred in Saudi Arabia. As such, she further noted that the top three moments of her career have been becoming Queen Of The Ring in 2021, her match against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship at Backlash 2023, and then winning the WWE Women’s United States Championship.

The Queen’s Crown win led Vega to become the Women’s Tag Team Champion in 2021 alongside Carmella. Then in the third match of WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25, Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship, which marked her second overall title win in her WWE career. She lost the title to Giulia on the June 27 episode of WWE Smackdown.