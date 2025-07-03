Creative plans for WWE Evolution 2025 have been in quite a limbo over the past several weeks, thanks to the sudden injury of former one-half of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan. Rumors have been swirling about the plans for Morgan and tag partner Raquel Rodriguez, possibly squaring off in the ring with The Bella Twins over the tag titles.

This came after Morgan confronted and had words with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella the week before suffering a shoulder injury in a match against Kairi Sane. Bella hasn’t appeared on Raw since digesting that attack, leaving many in doubt about her current status for WWE Evolution 2025. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer discussed the situation.

Providing an update to the fans, Meltzer noted uncertainty about the whole situation around WWE Evolution 2025 as Brie wasn’t contacted on the company’s part even after Nikki showed up on Raw and advised her fans to stay tuned for a Bella Twins’ reunion.

“The thing with Brie [Bella] was that is was going to be… The original idea was it would be the Bellas against Liv Morgan and Raquel,” Meltzer noted as Bryan Alvarez added Brie’s comeback scenario has been relatively “weird.”

WWE Evolution 2025: Two Legends Reportedly Not Contacted For PLE Return

It was revealed on Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw that Rodriguez will defend tag team gold alongside new tag partner Roxanne Perez against a team from Raw, a team from SmackDown, and one from NXT at WWE Evolution 2025. With Nikki Bella prominently featured on the PLE poster, the speculation is that the team from Raw might end up being The Bella Twins.

WWE Evolution 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Evolution 2025, the all-women professional wrestling premium live event is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia to be broadcast, live on both Netflix and Peacock, just a night after Saturday Night’s Main Event, WWE NXT Great American Bash and AEW’s biggest pay-per-view (PPV) show of the year, All In: Texas. The confirmed card for the night goes as follows,

– NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

– Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. three teams TBD

– Evolution Battle Royal for a title shot at Clash in Paris PLE