Top WWE Smackdown Superstar Heading For Imminent Retirement In 2023?

Arindam Pal

Sep 15, 2023 at 1:58 PM

Top WWE Smackdown Superstar Heading For Imminent Retirement In 2023?

The pro-wrestling universe has experienced heartbreaking moments courtesy of superstar retirements and WWE Smackdown could witness one such moment. A top superstar from the Friday night show previously hinted the same and a recent altercation has fueled things up.

Asuka is the name in speculation who is rumoredly set to say goodbye to the WWE Universe on or after any of the upcoming episodes of WWE Smackdown. A few days ago, the top WWE Superstar posted a cryptic tweet saying that she would be with the company for just a little longer. She only stated “precious time” on social media hinting at these days being her final dates with the company.

Then something interesting happened at this past weekend’s live event in Charlottesville. The Sunday Stunner show had several top stars from WWE Smackdown and Raw competing in different matches such as Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor, Charlotte Flair, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and many more.

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Hints At Pro-Wrestling Return In 2023

courtesy X

Charlotte competed in a match against Asuka and once the match was over, the two women hugged each other breaking the kayfabe aspect of TV. Since Asuka is acting as a heel, the instance indicated that there was something fishy in that segment. Charlotte also raised Asuka’s hands, possibly indicating that her WWE Smackdown colleague was on borrowed time when it comes to wrestling.

Superstar Spectacle 2023: WWE Raw Superstars Experienced Hectic Schedule In India

WWE Smackdown: Asuka vs. IYO SKY announced for September 22 episode

To make things even more significant, WWE has announced a championship opportunity for her in about a week. Asuka will get her championship rematch for WWE Women’s Title when she takes on IYO SKY on the September 22 episode of WWE SmackDown. Originally, these two Japanese superstars were supposed to be involved in a full-fledged feud but the title match has seemingly been preponed.

While nothing is confirmed who knows if this ends up being the final match of Asuka on WWE Smackdown television? Technically it would be a perfect ending for the 40-year-old veteran as she would possibly be passing the torch to her country native IYO SKY.

Previously, Asuka and SKY were a tag team about a decade ago in Japan, but they have yet to feature in a singles competition on TV. Heading into SummerSlam, Asuka was the reigning women’s champion on WWE Smackdown. But coming out of the PPV, SKY got the title by cashing in her Money in the Bank contract after Bianca Belair won the title from Asuka in a triple threat also involving Charlotte Flair.

Asuka

IYO SKY

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Smackdown

