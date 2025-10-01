The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion will have a reunion in the ring with his debut faction leader on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. It will be Cody Rhodes teaming up with Randy Orton, re-forming The Legacy faction once again in the headliner match of the night after what transpired on last week’s edition.

On the WWE SmackDown after Wrestlepalooza, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes had a segment with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman, which ended with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed attacking him. Reed accidentally splashed Breakker, making room for Rhodes to backfire.

As Rhodes was looking to hit the Cross Rhodes, Breakker recovered and joined Reed in the beatdown. This led Randy Orton to enter WWE SmackDown to make the save. He ended up hitting Reed with an RKO that sent him out to the floor. Rhodes followed up by clotheslining Breakker over the top rope. Orton was on the same page with Rhodes, but he also had his eyes on the WWE Championship in the end.

This past Monday night on Raw, The American Nightmare had a face-off with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins ahead of their battle at Crown Jewel in Australia. As a consequence, the WWE SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, has now announced that Rhodes will team up with Orton to take on Breakker and Reed in a Tag Team Match in the main event of this Friday’s blue brand episode,

“More specifically, they can get involved in Cody Rhodes’ business and Randy Orton’s business because Bron Breaker and Bronson Reed, you, will be taking on the team of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton this Friday night live in Cincinnati, Ohio for SmackDown. See you Friday, boys. Lace them up tight.”

For the record, Rhodes started his career in the WWE under Randy Orton’s wings as a member of The Legacy alongside Ted Dibiase Jr. As they team up on WWE SmackDown, indications are quite clear that Orton will eventually come after Rhodes’ WWE title in due course.

WWE SmackDown October 3 Episode Match Card

Emanating from the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, the October 3 episode of WWE SmackDown only has one single match slotted on the card as given below,

– The Legacy (Randy Orton & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes) vs. The Vision (Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed)