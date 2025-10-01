WWE representatives, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, were seen on Tuesday at the White House to meet the US President Trump. Present at his Oval Office, he signed an executive order, while the latter took time to speak to reporters about one of the orders, which relates to using AI to help improve treatments for childhood cancer.

Stephanie McMahon also spoke about her and WWE’s relationship with Connor Michalek, a young WWE fan who fought cancer,

“If there is one thing in the world that could bring us together, please let it be our children because I can almost guarantee if your child was diagnosed with cancer, you wouldn’t care what party your doctor belonged to, you would just want the best.”

Stephanie McMahon further emphasized the fact that kids barely know what’s even cancer is, let alone how to fight it before presenting the fact how President Trump has been ensuring on how to counter the obstacle, enabling every child with cancer gets the best care possible. For these initiatives, the entire community is grateful to him.

Triple H praises Stephanie McMahon’s efforts to fight cancer

Later, WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, also took to social media and praised Stephanie McMahon for her efforts and made the executive order a reality, signed by the POTUS,

“Her dedication to #ConnorsCure and tireless advocacy in the fight against pediatric cancer over the past decade has been truly inspiring. Today’s Executive Order, which she spearheaded, marks a historic breakthrough in this incredibly important cause.”

To fight cancer, WWE established the charity fund, Connor’s Cure, in 2014 to support pediatric cancer research across cancer centers worldwide. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are part of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. The couple also visited the US Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, who was also in attendance at the program at the Oval Office, last night.

Stephanie McMahon’s recent visit also hints at the McMahon family continuing to have a strong relationship with President Trump during his second term, with Linda McMahon serving as the current Secretary of Education. She was also at the Oval Office during the Tuesday signing to speak briefly to praise her daughter’s efforts to fight cancer.

Elsewhere, Stephanie McMahon has also been announced to be the first inductee of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2026 on the occasion of the inaugural WWE premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on September 20. The induction ceremony is scheduled in April 2026 during the WrestleMania 42 weekend.