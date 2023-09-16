WWE Smackdown: The Rock Makes Deafening Return On September 15 Episode

The Rock is back in the WWE and he was seen “layin’ the smacketh down” on former United States Champion Austin Theory. Heading into this week’s Smackdown, another returnee John Cena posted on Twitter indicating that something special was about to happen when the show goes on air, live on FOX. But nobody expected to see The Great One to make a comeback.

On a night of returns, Smackdown was kicked off with Pat McAfee coming back to WWE TV. Austin Theory interrupted him and he wasn’t very happy to have McAfee back. For those who don’t remember, McAfee beat Theory at WrestleMania 38 and then got defeated by Vince McMahon.

The two went on to exchange trash talks after which The Rock made his surprise return and the crowd went nuts in Denver, Colorado. The segment can be watched below,

Theory asked the returnee if he knew whose ring he was in and The Rock shut him up right away before removing his jacket and delivering his catchphrase that he’s finally come back to Denver. Theory then tried to excite people by saying that finally, the people get to see Rock and Austin back in the ring, but it’s not the Stone Cold Steve Austin.

WWE Smackdown: The Rock laid out Austin Theory on the September 15 episode

Theory tried to shut up the People’s Champion by saying that it doesn’t matter what he thinks. But The Rock reminded Theory that if Stone Cold would be there here then he’d ask the fans to give him a Hell Yeah to beat this jabroni’s a**. The crowd chanted “you are an a**hole” at Theory and he got mad.

The Rock was then up to beating down Theory’s a** in 3 seconds for running down the people. Theory tried to attack him but Rock fired back with a few chop shots and a Spine Buster which was soon followed by the most electrifying move in all of sports entertainment – The People’s Elbow. Pat McAfee also hit a People’s Elbow to end the segment on Smackdown.

After heading to the backstage area, The Rock thanked Pat McAfee and then had a reunion with John Cena. The two shook hands and hugged in a surreal moment. The two of the biggest Hollywood stars from WWE, today indeed appeared under one roof in a crazy moment for the WWE Universe.