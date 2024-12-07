Following this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, the semifinals are set for the WWE Women’s United States title tournament is all set to crown the inaugural champion with the belt. The final first-round match of the tourney went down on this week’s episode with Tiffany Stratton capturing the slot and as such, she now has the opportunity to make history by holding the belt while also having the chance to become a world champion.

On this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown, Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton defeated Elektra Lopez and Naomi in a Triple Threat Match to advance in the Women’s United States Championship tournament. The match finish saw Tiffany securing a clean pin-fall win over Lopez after taking care of Naomi.

Lopez hit a version of a Blue Thunder Bomb on Naomi, but Stratton broke up the pin attempt. Naomi was up on her feet and she hit a Rearview on Stratton. Candice LeRae then showed up and distracted Naomi. Lopez tried to take advantage of that, but Naomi hit a split-legged moonsault on Lopez. Stratton delivered a Swanton on both of them before hitting the Prettiest Moonsault Ever on Lopez to get the win on WWE Smackdown.

WWE Smackdown: Two semifinal matches set for December 13 episode

This win has now set up a semifinal on the December 13 episode of WWE Smackdown where Stratton will take on Michin, next week with a spot in the finals at stake. In the other semifinal, Bayley will face Chelsea Green to determine Stratton/Michin’s opponent in the final match of the US title tournament.

The finals of the ongoing tournament to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s United States Champion will be held on next weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event on NBC on Saturday, December 14. From WWE Smackdown, Cody Rhodes will be defending the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. From WWE Raw, Gunther will be defending the World Heavyweight title against Finn Balor.

Plus, Liv Morgan will be defending the Women’s World title against IYO SKY while the fourth match announced for the card will be the final match of the US title tournament. For the time being, the December 13 episode match card of WWE Smackdown goes as follows,

– Women’s United States Championship tournament semifinals: Tiffany Stratton vs. Michin

– Women’s United States Championship tournament semifinals: Bayley vs. Chelsea Green