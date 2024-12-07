Over the past few weeks on WWE Smackdown, Ciampa was totally obsessed with the Motor City Machine Guns and the WWE Tag Team titles. It led to creating tensions between him and Johnny Gargano, who had friendly terms with the Motor City Machine Guns due to their past. Ending those previous connections, Gargano finally picked his side which also earned him the tag titles.

In the main event episode of WWE Smackdown on December 6 episode, #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) defeated Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) (c) to win the WWE Tag Team Championships. This match was never scheduled to go down on the show in the first place but the situation has been changed.

In a first-hour segment of WWE Smackdown, someone was spotted attacking The Street Profits, backstage. This led to #DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) jumping into the situation and asking for an opportunity to face the Motor City Machine Guns for the WWE Tag Team Titles on the show and it was approved by the general manager, as well.

WWE Smackdown: Johnny Gargano turned heel on December 6 episode

The finish of the match on WWE Smackdown saw Gargano & Ciampa, who had been arguing in recent weeks, having another blow-up. But it appeared to be a complete ruse as Gargano suddenly low-blowed Chris Sabin after Ciampa exited the ring. Alex Shelley entered the ring to have a word with his past friend Gargano only to receive a superkick.

With Ciampa being happy with the move, he received the tag and DIY performed their finisher on Sabin for the win, securing their second WWE Tag Team title win. As such, it’s also been predicted that DIY should be behind Street Profits’ attack although no such confirmation was there by the end of the show. There’s also no news on whether the duo will be out of action for some time after this attack.

On WWE Smackdown, MCMG’s maiden title run also came to an end that started during their debut night on the show back in October. They won the titles from The Bloodline and the reign lasted for about a month.