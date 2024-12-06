The original retirement by Trish Stratus only remained on paper as she has made a ton of comebacks in her career. Starting from making one-off appearances, she went on to compete in multiple matches at Wrestlemania as well as in numerous other WWE premium live events. These comebacks also included the 2023 stint that lasted for months even after the Show of Shows.

Now that the 25th anniversary of Trish Stratus’ career in professional wrestling is coming up, she’s amped up about making a comeback to the wrestling ring. While nothing firm is out regarding her next return to the squared circle as such in WWE, the hint is there that she could be a part of WWE’s Wrestlemania 41 season, next year.

It appears that Trish Stratus is still counting on a return despite being away from the WWE scene for more than a year. The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared in an interview with TV Insider and dropped a tantalizing fact on celebrating the 25th anniversary of her career which should happen in a wrestling ring.

“Possibly. I imagine at some point,” Trish Stratus said when asked about wrestling next year. “I don’t know what I’ll be doing in a wrestling ring, but I can’t imagine I won’t be in a wrestling ring. It is my 25th anniversary after all. So, yeah.”

Trish Stratus has her next opponent in WWE, scouted

Moving further in the interview, Trish Stratus further dropped a hint on her potential next opponent upon return and it turned out to be a surprising name. It appears that she wants to face the current WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax if she does get the call back from Triple H and Co,

“Nia Jax, I’m so happy she came back. She has a great presence. She has been owning it. I really enjoy watching her. I have this weird thing where I don’t think I could fully retire until I’m rag-dolled by her. Is that weird? Imagine that? Then I can retire.”

Back in February 2023, Trish Stratus returned to the WWE for a full-time stint by helping Becky Lynch and Lita capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. She was also part of a six-woman tag team match alongside Lita and Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 39 before turning on the later after the Show of Shows. A match against Lynch at Payback 2023 was the final appearance of the legend on WWE TV.