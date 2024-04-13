Tama Tonga has officially arrived on WWE Smackdown in the wake of Wrestlemania 40 which could now lay the foundation of a new Bloodline under a new Tribal Chief. In the absence of Roman Reigns, it appears that Solo Sikoa has self-appointed himself to capture that coveted position.

The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and Jimmy Uso) sans Roman Reigns arrived on the latest episode of WWE Smackdown and they were not happy to see Cody Rhodes’ own locker room. Heyman said that if The Bloodline wants their personal locker room back, they must win back the WWE Championship which is a direct order from “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

Paul Heyman then appeared in the ring on WWE Smackdown and stated that by the orders of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline will make no excuses like the appearances of John Cena, The Undertaker, or Jey Uso for Reigns’ loss to Rhodes at Wrestlemania XL. The Tribal Chief takes accountability for the outcome as he is distracted by his quest for redemption on Seth Rollins rather than solely focusing on Rhodes.

WWE Smackdown: Tama Tonga makes debut to join Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa wasn’t happy with this and he wanted some changes to be made. Heyman got worried as Solo turned his attention to Jimmy Uso and hugged him. Suddenly old school veteran Haku’s son, former NJPW Star Tama Tonga, made his WWE Smackdown debut by attacking Jimmy. Solo then delivered multiple Samoan Spikes to Jimmy.

Heyman was trying to call Roman Reigns, but Solo broke his phone. Solo then wrapped a steel chair around Jimmy’s neck and delivered a hip attack in the corner to injure him. Jimmy was thus essentially taken out of The Bloodline.

As WWE Smackdown progressed, Paul Heyman came out of the trainer’s room after checking on Jimmy Uso. Tama Tonga told Heyman that the attack on Jimmy happened by order from The Tribal Chief just after which Solo Sikoa showed up, and smiled at Heyman. The segment ended and it essentially indicated that Sikoa would be acting as the new Tribal Chief in the absence of Roman Reigns.