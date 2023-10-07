WWE Smackdown: Top 4 Babyfaces Join Forces; The Bloodline & Judgment Day Make Ally

The go-home edition of WWE Smackdown for Fastlane 2023 didn’t announce any additional matches for the PLE and thereby kept the number of confirmed matches to only five. Rather, it had some unthinkable alliances on board that could have possibly teased big things for the future.

LA Knight kicked off this week’s WWE SmackDown and he was interrupted by Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso. Heyman acknowledged that Knight is the next mega star in the making in the WWE.

However, Jimmy noted that they were there to make sure that Knight didn’t make it to Fastlane. John Cena then came out to the ring to even the odds. Knight also challenged Jimmy to a match for later the night and the challenge was accepted.

This week it's JOHN CENA to the rescue!#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iICqey5NOs — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) October 7, 2023

Then in a backstage segment on WWE Smackdown, Paul Heyman wasn’t happy about Jimmy Uso agreeing to face LA Knight. Heyman wanted Jimmy to have The Tribal Chief’s authorization to make any of those decisions. After they walked into the locker room, they had a face-off with The Judgment Day (with JD McDonagh). Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley told everyone but Paul Heyman to leave.

Rhea Ripley told Paul Heyman that The Judgment Day and The Bloodline are stronger together. Heyman agreed with the proposition but he’s going to make a phone call to get this idea authorized with Roman Reigns.

Heyman said the decision may be authorized from Judgment Day’s side, but The Tribal Chief needs to authorize it from Bloodline’s side. Rhea threatened Heyman but she eventually let Heyman do the phone call to Reigns. After this, it was also announced that Roman Reigns will return to WWE Smackdown, next week.

WWE Smackdown: Top heels and babyfaces come together after main event

LA Knight then defeated Jimmy Uso via DQ after Solo Sikoa interfered and attacked Knight in the main event of this week’s WWE Smackdown. John Cena then ran out to make the save for Knight. But The Judgment Day came out and Paul Heyman shook hands with Rhea Ripley, implying that Roman Reigns has given Heyman the authorization on behalf of The Bloodline to be with Judgment Day.

Judgment Day was also about to attack Knight and Cena, but Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes came out to even the odds which put four top babyfaces of the WWE in the same ring. Cena also hit the 5 Knuckle Shuffle and the Attitude Adjustment on JD McDonagh, while Cody hit a Cross Rhodes to JD to end WWE Smackdown.