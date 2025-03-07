A major fallout is likely to be seen on the latest upcoming episode of WWE Smackdown set for tonight as this would mark the first edition following the 2025 Elimination Chamber premium live event. The PLE that went down last Saturday night witnessed the ultimate shocker of John Cena’s heel turn at the expense of Rhodes’ well-being.

As the unthinkable happened after John Cena winning the Elimination Chamber match, rapper Travis Scott was also present in the ring. The Grammy Award nominated star watched Cena unleash an attack on Undisputed WWE Champion and then he also threw down some hands on Rhodes putting his appearance on WWE Smackdown in jeopardy.

Scott assaulted on The American Nightmare, delivering a right hand while Cena held Rhodes down on the ring mat. Heading into this week’s WWE Smackdown, Dave Meltzer is now reporting via Wrestling Observer Radio that Rhodes sustained an injury during that closing segment of Elimination Chamber, due to Scott’s involvement.

“Cody got hurt … I’m pretty sure it was Travis Scott that did it,” Meltzer said. “I heard he had a busted eardrum and a black eye.”

As of this writing, So far there is no confirmed update on the severity of Rhodes’ injuries, but he is still scheduled to appear on WWE Smackdown. Recent reports also suggested that Scott’s involvement at the Elimination Chamber event was in WWE’s radar since January, and that the company also has future plans feature him in WWE angles, moving forward.

While it remains to be seen what the backstage reaction will be to Scott injuring Rhodes, the fans are currently ecstatic on hearing from him on tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. According to the reports of Fightful Select, there were no reports of serious injuries following WWE Elimination Chamber which leads us to presume that Rhodes might have escaped any major condition.

WWE Smackdown March 7 episode match card

WWE Smackdown visits the City of Brotherly Love Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for the March 7 episode from the Wells Fargo Center and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

– Cody Rhodes will appear

– Jade Cargill will appear

– Randy Orton will appear