In a shocking turn of altercation on the latest edition of WWE Smackdown, Jey Uso has opted to leave the company, altogether. In addition, Roman Reigns isn’t expected to appear on the two upcoming pay-per-events which furthers the chances of not seeing the bigger star powers on coming Friday nights starting from this week.

According to a report by PWInsider, The Bloodline will not be on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown set from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It was added that neither The Usos nor Solo Sikoa will not be present at the taping while Roman Reigns was never supposed to be a part of the show in the first place,

“The word backstage at Smackdown was that neither The Usos nor Solo Sikoa will be at next week’s taping in Toronto, so unless they pre-taped a segment, don’t expect a lot of storyline being furthered for the Bloodline next week. Roman Reigns was never slated for next week.”

In the absence of The Bloodline, the latest edition of WWE Smackdown will be headlined by the WWE Hall of Famer Edge who will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his career in his hometown. He is also scheduled to have a first-ever matchup against former WWE Champion Sheamus in the main event of the show.

Jey Uso moved from WWE Smackdown active roster

On the bygone episode of WWE Smackdown, Jey Uso offered his brother Jimmy Uso a chance to explain his betrayal actions toward him by costing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match. Jimmy’s explanations weren’t enough which led Reigns and Sikoa to berate Jey as the latter laid them both out with superkicks before calling Jimmy back down to the ring. The Uso twins were seemingly going for a hug before Jey superkick-ed his own flesh and blood.

Following what happened on WWE Smackdown, Jey Uso has been moved to the “alumni” section of WWE.com following the angle. When a visitor goes to the WWE website, they can’t find Jey on the active roster. To find him the user has to go to the “WWE Alumni” option from the drop-down menu, where Jey appears between Jessi Kamea and Jillian in alphabetical order.

