WWE Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Titles Very Soon In Late 2023?

The status of the undisputed tag team titles has been up for quite some time due to injury reasons during this past summer. Also, the fact that the reigning champions have been carrying two sets of belts for a long time is a matter of concern that needs to be addressed. It appears that WWE has come to a conclusion about the future of the titles and that would be addressed on TV, real quick.

In general, WWE always has long-term plans for what goes on in the company and that includes the undisputed tag team titles. With fans wanting to know what plans they have with the tag belts, it appears that they have something chalked out to split the two pairs up for two different brands on the main roster.

According to insider source BWE, WWE plans to split the undisputed tag team titles very soon. One fan asked the WWE insider source on X about whether the tag titles were still being considered split and whether WWE plans on splitting them up very soon. In reply, the short answer came, “Very soon.” The reason behind this plan and the implementation strategy is unknown.

History of undisputed tag team titles in WWE

Due to Roman Reigns capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a long time, WWE introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship, earlier this year on Raw. The company then rebranded the Raw Women’s Championship to the WWE Women’s Championship while SmackDown Women’s Championship was converted to the Women’s World Championship. However, nothing was done to the undisputed tag team titles.

In the main event of the May 20th, 2022 episode of SmackDown, then SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated RK-BRO to unify the Raw Tag Team Championship with their SmackDown Tag Team Championship which created the concept of undisputed tag team titles.

The Usos then held both titles for almost a year and lost them to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event of WrestleMania 39 Night One, earlier this year in April. Owens and Zayn then lost the undisputed tag team titles to The Judgment Day (Finn Balor and Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest) at the Payback premium live event earlier this month.