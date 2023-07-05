WWE’s next premium live event, Summerslam 2023 is exactly a month away in the calendar, and builds for the show have already begun on Raw. Top Superstars like Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and more are involved in separate feuds to set up their matches at the Biggest Event of the Summer. The Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley is also reportedly getting booked in a top match at the show.

If the latest reports are to go by then WWE has already hinted at the top women’s title match set for Summerslam 2023 during this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw. As seen on the show, Rhea Ripley defeated Natalya Neidhart to retain the Women’s World Championship with full authority in the third match between the two during their ongoing feud.

Becky Lynch’s Possible Summerslam 2023 Match Teased On WWE Raw?

Rhea Ripley retained her title on Raw

Before the match, The Queen of Harts attacked Ripley from behind to seek redemption from The Nightmare due to earlier attacks that cost her title match opportunities. However, in the end, Ripley was back in her game and she planted Natalya with the Riptide for another successful title defense.

Summerslam 2023: Raquel Rodriguez coming after singles title?

After the match, the champion kept on pouncing with yet another attack until WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez came out to make the save. Ripley had to retreat from the ring which was a tease that one of the tag champs was coming after her title at Summerslam 2023. This was further confirmed by a reliable source.

According to the follow-up reports from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is planning to do Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women’s World Championship at August’s Summerslam 2023 premium live event. The match was further hinted at in a backstage segment where Ripley complained to other Judgment Day members against Raquel for interfering in her business.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville won a Tag Team Turmoil to become the Number-One Contenders for the Women’s Tag Team Titles on Raw and they are scheduled to receive a title shot from Liv and Raquel at a later date. The current assumption is that WWE will book this Tag Team Title match on a weekly episode of Raw which will allow Raquel to get engaged in a Women’s World Title match at Summerslam 2023 set for August 5.