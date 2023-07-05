A few weeks ago, Becky Lynch entered the fray of Women’s Money in the Bank by winning a qualifier on Monday Night Raw. Despite interferences from Chelsea Green, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, and Zoey Stark, the former women’s champion pinned Sonya Deville to get added into the fray of the ladder match and possibly head back to the championship picture.

Reports claimed at that point that WWE was willing to insert Trish Stratus into the Money in the Bank ladder match, as well as they want the feud between her and Becky Lynch to continue and produce a big match at Summerslam. There could be a twist in the tale given a backstage segment that took place on Raw.

Becky Lynch confronted Rhea Ripley on Raw

During the June 26 episode of the red brand show, Becky Lynch met Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley backstage and verbally blasted her for not being a fighting champion. Via the following comments, she also indicated at going back to the title picture,

“When I was champion, that title was defended every week in the main event. Now, you only use it to accompany you. You need the title, but the title needs Becky Lynch.”

WWE Raw: Becky Lynch vs. Rhea Ripley feud coming soon?

Soon after the segment between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch was over, fans couldn’t stop talking about this mouth-watering match from the Raw Women’s roster. With Summerslam 2023 approaching closer, fans were hoping to see these two clobbering at each other at the biggest event of the summer. But there’s no concrete update on whether that match is being planned.

Being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is still the front-runner to headliner Summerslam 2023. Xero News has also reported that the three below-given matches are currently scheduled to happen,

– Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III

– Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

– Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa)

Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley were kept on the Raw brand with the sole hope that the two would eventually go on to produce a top feud on Monday nights shortly. If Summerslam isn’t fortunate enough to see these two wrestling in a match then certainly next year’s Wrestlemania remains a valid option.