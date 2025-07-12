Reports already affirmed that celebrity musician Jelly Roll will feature in a major angle at WWE Summerslam 2025, if not in a match, given that he’s been in training sessions, shaping himself up for in-ring performances. Interestingly, he was in attendance at this week’s Smackdown to start an angle, possibly eyeing an involvement at the summer PLE.

With insider reports confirming that WWE Summerslam 2025 will have Jelly Roll on the card, he was seen performing a song on Friday’s Smackdown episode when Logan Paul interrupted and shouted him down. Randy Orton then came out on Jelly Roll’s behalf, but he was laid out by the interfering Drew McIntyre.

After McIntyre took out Orton with the Claymore Kick, Paul also pounced on Orton and landed strikes on him before Jelly Roll attacked Paul, trying to save Orton. Paul walked back up the entrance ramp and further destroyed the music equipment before making his exit.

WWE Smackdown: John Cena Booked For Segment On July 18 Episode

WWE Summerslam 2025: A possible tag team match set for Jelly Roll

In an afterward backstage segment, Orton asked for Jelly Roll to be in his corner for his match against McIntyre at Saturday Night’s Main Event, tonight, which was accepted. With reports of a tag team match coming at WWE Summerslam 2025, the scenario is shaping up to be McIntyre and Paul against Jelly and Orton.

Most recently, PWInsider reported that Jelly Roll has been training for his debut match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 after getting physical on last year’s PLE edition. In an update from the source, it was also revealed hours before Smackdown that a new feud with Logan Paul will begin on the show, which will culminate in a match at WWE’s biggest event of the summer.

WWE Smackdown: Trish Stratus Mocked; NXT Champion Debuts On July 18 Episode

Time will tell if the predicted scenario gets shaped up at WWE Summerslam 2025, or if it’s going to be a singles match for Jelly Roll at the PLE, but there will be a major fallout from what goes down at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta.

As for WWE SummerSlam 2025, it is going to be the first-ever two-night edition in the history of the event, with the two nights set for MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3.