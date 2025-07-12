The July 11 episode of WWE Smackdown went down at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, bringing all the final hypes for this weekend’s Evolution premium live event. The WWE Women’s Champion was on hand for this show in Tennessee, alongside her Hall of Famer opponent at the PLE, and she made quite the impression by taking shots at her.

Last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown witnessed Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Trish Stratus meeting in the ring before their title match at Evolution. Wade Barrett asked Tiffany why she chose Trish as her opponent in the title match. Tiffany said she’s already beaten the likes of Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Bayley in her current title run.

But there’s a will within her that she’d beat the greatest of all time in Trish Stratus, so that she’ll also be considered among the greats. Trish fired back at Tiffany on WWE Smackdown by stating that she paved the way for the women of today, and she’s still contributing to the women’s division to this day by showing up in workplace from time to time.

Tiffany acknowledged the same as she has watched VHS tapes of Trish’s work, indirectly taking a dig at Trish’s growing age. Trish went right back to her by asking where Tiffany learn about VHS, on TikTok? Wrapping up the segment on WWE Smackdown, Trish vowed to provide Stratusfaction, something she’s been doing for 25 years en route to becoming an 8-time Women’s Champion. Naomi came out with her Money in the Bank briefcase on the ramp, but she got attacked by Jade Cargill.

Elsewhere on WWE Smackdown, Alexa Bliss defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, and Kairi Sane in a Fatal-4-Way Match. This marked the man roster debut of Ruca as the NXT Women’s North American Champion and WWE Speed Women’s Champion, but she was unable to secure a win.

After Ruca hit her opponents with dual Sol Snatcher, the fight spilled outside the ring with Zaria and Raquel Rodriguez getting involved in the match. Sane took out Ruca for a brief moment and went for the InSane Elbow. But Alexa Bliss placed her knees up for a counter and then picked up the win by hitting a Sister Abigail DDT.