We are barely a month away from WWE Summerslam 2025, the biggest professional wrestling event of the summer. This would be the first time that the show expands across two nights upon homecoming in New Jersey, and hence, WWE wants to utilize a couple of celebrity figures in the match card to garner more attention.

Celebrity rapper Cardi B has already been announced to play the role of the host of WWE Summerslam 2025. In addition, Jelly Roll will also be stepping into the WWE spotlight once again, and this time, he’d not just be limited to a cameo as plans for the chart-topping artist could call for his involvement in the summer PLE.

WWE Evolution 2025: Talents Fear Blame Game Amid Lower Ticket Sales In PLE

As of this writing, Jelly Roll is confirmed for the July 11 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Tampa, Florida. According to WrestleVotes, this appearance might lead to something larger. The outlet has noted that WWE insiders expect it “to be the start of something more.” There’s also “anticipation the music superstar will make additional appearances in the near future,” including involvements around WWE Summerslam 2025.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Main Event Officially Announced On Smackdown

Jelly Roll would be free to be around WWE Summerslam 2025

Roll’s touring schedule also indicates that he’d be free for the future summer PLE weekend. While he is currently on the road, the report pointed out that he would be free during the first weekend of August, the same weekend that WWE Summerslam 2025 is set to take place. This coincidence has the fans wondering if the singer could be part of WWE’s biggest event of the summer.

In that case, WWE Summerslam 2025 won’t be the first time that Roll would be seen on WWE programming. At SummerSlam 2024, he got physical in the ring, delivering a chokeslam to Austin Theory. Being a longtime fan of professional wrestling, he’s always been vocal in interviews about wanting to do more inside the ring. He’s also ensuring weight loss to make that dream a reality.

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is the first match to be announced for the PLE, which should also serve as the main event of the show.

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes is the first match to be announced for the PLE.