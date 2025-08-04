Shortly after having re-birth as a babyface figure, John Cena is no longer the reigning WWE Champion following WWE Summerslam 2025. The last-of-the-kind franchise player of the WWE left his final Summerslam stage not only without the belt but also getting victimized by a returning beast, a sequence that no one has a clue about.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night Two, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a Street Fight to win the Undisputed WWE Championship. The fans gathered at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and those watching all around the world witnessed an epic encounter between two of the WWE’s most recognizable faces in a No-DQ environment.

After showing respect to each other, the two started the match by hammering on each other. Cena grabbed a crutch from NBA star Tyrese Haliburton, who was at the ringside at WWE Summerslam 2025, to hit Rhodes with. After trading finishers in the ring, Rhodes hit Cena with a piledriver while Cena hit him back with a Code Red on the floor.

WWE Summerslam 2025: John Cena and Cody Rhodes delivered an epic encounter

Cena further cleared off the commentary desk before he got Rhodes up on his shoulders on the Spanish announce desk before sending him through the other desk with an AA. After trading submission moves, Rhodes also hit Cena with three Cross Rhodes in a row.

However, Super Cena continued to get back up on his feet as he countered with two AAs of his own, and then a third one from the second rope. He set up a table and got Rhodes up again for another AA, but this time, Rhodes fought back and hit a Cody Cutter that landed both of them through the table. Rhodes then got up for another Cross Rhodes for the win at WWE Summerslam 2025.

Rhodes’ win now begins his second title run with the Undisputed WWE Title, ending the 105-day reign of Cena. Winning the gold at Wrestlemania 41, he only successfully defended the belt just twice before WWE Summerslam 2025, against Randy Orton at Backlash in May, and against CM Punk at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.