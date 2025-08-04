WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night Two aired, streaming live on Netflix/Peacock from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the 38th annual edition of SummerSlam and the first two-night edition of SummerSlam in WWE history, and it came with nine title matches on the card. Six of them were placed on the second night of the show, including the mid-card title from the Raw women’s division.

In the third match of WWE SummerSlam 2025 Sunday Night, Becky Lynch retained the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Lyra Valkyria, and the match outcome occurred after chaos, thanks to some unintentional help from Bayley. Now that Valkyria has experienced a loss in the no disqualification match, Valkyria can no longer challenge Lynch for the gold again until she’s champion.

WWE SummerSlam 2025: Results From Two Mid-Card Championship Matches At PLE

Given the No-DQ stipulation of the match at WWE SummerSlam 2025, the match witnessed weapons being introduced to it, including kendo sticks, a crowbar, and even a chain that Lynch wrapped around Valkyria’s head and mouth, trying to choke her out around the ring post. Lynch also brought a toolbox from underneath the ring and took a zip tie from it to tie Valkyria’s wrist.

Before getting rid of the zip tie, Valkyria hit back in this match by performing a moonsault off the second rope. She further blasted the champion with a fire extinguisher. Lynch took out Valkyria with a second Manhandle Slam on two chairs set up in the ring before taking her on the outside. Lynch stomped on another chair on top of Valkyria from off the commentary desk to pass her out.

WWE SummerSlam 2025: Bayley accidentally helped Becky Lynch retain her IC Title

Becky was about to attack the unconcerned Valkyria with a crowbar, but Bayley showed up at WWE SummerSlam 2025 and stopped her. Becky gave the crowbar to Bayley and told her to attack Valkyria, but Bayley couldn’t. Becky wanted to attack Bayley, but Bayley made her retreat. Valkyria put Becky through a table, but Bayley accidentally punched her, leading Becky to hit the Manhandle Slam on her for the pin to win.

In more news, Becky Lynch also debuted a new entrance song and video for the first time in more than a decade at WWE SummerSlam 2025. The Wonder Years recorded a new theme for her, and the song kept “The Man Has Come Around” intro. Last night also marked the first time in three years that The Man participated in a match at the biggest event of the summer. She previously won the Women’s IC Title from Valkyria at Money in the Bank PLE in June.