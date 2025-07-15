CM Punk ended up becoming the winner in the gauntlet match in the main event of WWE Raw for a title shot at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Last night, he became the number-one contender for GUNTHER’s World Heavyweight Championship. The match at the premium live event was set up in a chaotic fashion, after which Roman Reigns made his dramatic return on WWE programming, ending his post-WrestleMania 41 hiatus.

The Gauntlet Match to determine Gunther’s opponent for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025 on Monday Night Raw was the main event of the July 14 episode from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. Bron Breakker started the match, and he wanted to run the gauntlet with his cohort, Bronson Reed’s help.

The full sequence of this match to confirm the co-main-event of WWE SummerSlam 2025 goes as follows,

Bron Breakker defeated Penta

Bron Breakker defeated LA Knight

Bron Breakker defeated Jey Uso (“Big” Bronson Reed interfered and cost Jey the match)

CM Punk defeated Bron Breakker after hitting him with his GTS finisher (Bronson interfered in this match, too, but Jey came out and neutralized Reed)

After the match, it was announced that it would be Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Reed attacked Punk after the match. Jey still tried to stop him, but Bron & Bronson ganged up on him.

This is when Roman Reigns made his return to a massive pop from the audience and took out both heels. Reigns got Reed up on his shoulders and hit him with a Samoan Drop, then hit another Superman punch to Breakker, which was followed by a spear to Reed. In a triumphant return in time for WWE SummerSlam 2025, Reigns helped Punk to get to his feet as Raw went off the air.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan