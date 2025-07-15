Multiple championship matches for WWE SummerSlam 2025 have been announced on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix. In the opening segment of the show, the general manager made a huge announcement about a triple threat match for the top Women’s Championship of the red brand featuring the trio that closed out this weekend’s all-women premium live event in Atlanta, Evolution.

The brand new Women’s World Champion Naomi kicked off this week’s Raw from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. She told the crowd she didn’t care, to the cheers from the audience, and addressed the speculation that she’d cash in her Women’s Money in the Bank contract on Tiffany Stratton. She was happy to ruin everyone’s expectations and said she would be part of Raw instead of SmackDown ahead of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Naomi then challenged former tag team partner Bianca Belair to look at her, claiming that she’s no longer around as a partner or sidekick. As she sent a warning to the WWE Raw locker room, Rhea Ripley’s music hit, and she stormed to the ring in a foul mood. Ripley said that she wanted to defeat IYO SKY and reclaim the Women’s World Championship before WWE SummerSlam 2025, which she isn’t, thanks to Naomi.

That drags Naomi onto her hit list. Then IYO SKY arrived at the ring, agreeing with Ripley’s frustrations before getting into an argument with both Ripley and Naomi. Raw General Manager Adam Pearce came out, welcoming Naomi to the red brand. After praising Ripley and SKY for delivering in their match at Evolution, he then announced that Naomi, Ripley, and SKY would face off in a Triple Threat Match for the Women’s World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

This match will now mark Naomi’s first attempt to defend the Women’s World Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in her third overall reign, which started at Evolution this past Sunday night by cashing in the Money in the Bank 2025 contract during the IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley main event bout. She won the contract last month in Los Angeles in the titular PLE at the Intuit Dome.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul