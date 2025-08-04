WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night One &Two went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. This was the first two-night SummerSlam in WWE history and the 38th annual edition, which was kicked off by WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H on Night Two, touting the success from Night One and promising more surprises to follow.

WWE did keep their promises by pulling out all the stops for the biggest party of the summer, which literally turned out to be the biggest one in history. Hosted by rapper and wrestling fan Cardi B, WWE Summerslam 2025 accommodated more than fifty thousand fans across both nights. The clear picture was given by another surprise attendee of the night.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Backstage News On Brock Lesnar’s Dramatic Return

Former co-Chief Executive Officer & co-Chairwoman, Stephanie McMahon, was out in the ring at WWE Summerslam 2025 to give the crowd in attendance the exact numbers from the summer extravaganza. As touted by her, WWE’s official attendance for the first night was 53,161, while 60,561 fans attended Night Two.

Thus, the overall attendance according to McMahon was 113,722 fans, which makes WWE Summerslam 2025 the biggest Summerslam ever in history in terms of attendance, and the fact that it was spread across two nights instead of one.

Nikki Bella On Current WWE Superstar “Having Similar Feels Like” Paige

WWE Summerslam 2025: Stephanie McMahon attended both nights

McMahon currently hosts the podcast, What’s Your Story?, on ESPN+ while staying away from WWE storylines. Appearing on Night One of WWE Summerslam 2025, she ruled out coming back to action in the WWE. Plus, she was previously named as Corporate Officer Number 3 in Janel Grant’s amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. Grant is a former WWE employee who filed the lawsuit against Vince for being sex-trafficked during her tenure in the company.

Night One of WWE Summerslam 2025 saw Gunther face CM Punk in the main event, in which Punk won the World Heavyweight Championship only for Seth Rollins to successfully cash in the Money in the Bank contract on Punk to become the new champion. On Night Two, John Cena lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and was ambushed by the returning Brock Lesnar in the headliner segment.