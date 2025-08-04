WWE SummerSlam 2025 – Night One & Two went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, marking the first two-night edition of this particular event in the history of the WWE. The 38th annual installment of the biggest event of the summer closed on a pleasant note for the fans as they had the marquee attraction back in the scene in the form of Brock Lesnar.

In the main event of WWE SummerSlam 2025, Cody Rhodes (c) defeated John Cena to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Championship. After the match, Cena was soaking in the moment, standing in the middle of the ring, when Brock Lesnar returned to WWE, making a surprise appearance at Sunday’s event. The crowd came unglued after his iconic entrance hit the arena.

In an update to this shocking return that the internet had no clues about, PWInsider noted how WWE went all out to keep things secret about Lesnar. The source informed that WWE secretly brought The Beast Incarnate to New Jersey last night. At WWE Summerslam 2025, he was under the cover of darkness, hiding backstage all day long. Even the WWE writers were kept in the dark about this comeback.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Brock Lesnar’s reportedly scrapped media session

According to more updates from Fightful Select, Lesnar’s return at WWE Summerslam 2025 is the reason WWE has canceled their routine of doing press conferences with members of the media after PLEs. There are rumors ongoing among media members that WWE scrapped the idea of doing press conferences to dodge tough questions, like his legal status.

This comes after former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier claimed in July that Lesnar was in trouble upon his name popping up in the Vince McMahon – Janel Grant lawsuit. While previous reports claimed that the situation was way more complex, blocking his return to TV, WWE Summerslam 2025 did witness his miraculous comeback, raising a ton of questions.

As we expect more information regarding this scenario, it’s almost certain that Lesnar is up for a program with John Cena. WWE Summerslam 2025 closed out with Lesnar dropping Cena with an F-5 at a time when he was soaking in the fans’ reaction upon performing in his final match at this annual WWE PLE.