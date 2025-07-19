The main event of WWE Summerslam 2025 will be contested under a new stipulation as urged by the challenger on this week’s episode of Smackdown. In the words of Cody Rhodes, it won’t just be any match for the title at the summer PLE but a Street Fight in New Jersey in a Wrestlemania rematch against John Cena for the latter’s Undisputed WWE Championship.

In the final segment of the July 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown on the USA Network, Cody Rhodes came out and signed the contract for his Undisputed WWE Championship match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. WWE Champion John Cena came out and delivered bad news, stating that he won’t be at SummerSlam because he’s filming a big Netflix movie and he’s emotionally exhausted.

Cena further noted that this is what’s best for business right now, given his status as champion. Cena said he’ll give Cody his title match in Paris or Perth, but not at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

An irate Cody attacked Cena and hit him in the head with the WWE Title, before putting him through a table with the Frog Splash. Cody also forced Cena to sign the contract to make the match official. Furthermore, Cody revealed that their match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 will be a Street Fight.

Solo Sikoa will also defend the United States Title against Jacob Fatu in a steel cage match at WWE Summerslam 2025. Sikoa and Fatu featured in a kayfabe car accident segment in the opening of SmackDown. After the police let Fatu go of any wrongdoing, he arrived at the ring and sent Sikoa & his cohorts for a retreat, in light of which the title bout was confirmed.

It was also revealed on Friday night that Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss would be getting a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles in the summer event. Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a singles contest on Smackdown, thanks to the help from Bliss at ringside.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan