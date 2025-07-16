The announcement that WWE Summerslam 2025 might have a celebrity host was revealed in April of this year. While it was confirmed by WWE that Cardi B will feature in that role, her recent absence from WWE programming is notable, leading to the use of the term ‘possible’ in this scenario, given that the annual premium live event is just 15 days away on the calendar.

As of July 15, Cardi B hasn’t been included in any of their recent broadcasts or promotional materials for WWE SummerSlam 2025. The absence is raising eyebrows, with fans asking whether she’d be available for the show in any capacity despite the prior announcements. The original announcement video featuring Cardi B is still live on WWE’s website, adding fuel to rumors around her role.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Triple Threat Women’s World Title Match Set For PLE

The company hasn’t acknowledged the celebrity rapper in the weeks leading up to WWE Summerslam 2025, although it seems like she’d still be involved with the show. Previously, Triple H also depicted some uncertainty around the star while speaking on the Money in the Bank post-show conference by stating the following,

“Can you see her, I don’t know if anyone can control Cardi B, let me start with that. If she wants to, I don’t think we can talk her out of it. Cardi is going to do whatever she’s going to do and you’re just hanging onto the tiger’s tail a little bit there.”

Spoiler On John Cena’s Final Opponent For WWE Retirement Match In Late 2025

Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that the match card of WWE Summerslam 2025, which should include one more match featuring the United States Champion Solo Sikoa. He is likely going up against Jacob Fatu, or his cohort, Tama Tonga, will end up representing him in this match,

“I think Jacob and Solo, sure. Or maybe Jacob and Tama Tonga.”

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan