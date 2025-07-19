Two SmackDown Superstars are still not friends with each other, but they could end up becoming new champions at WWE SummerSlam 2025. As of this Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have now officially received another opportunity at the summer PLE set from New Jersey in what would mark title shots for them in two back-to-back premium live events.

As announced on the July 18 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the pair of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at WWE SummerSlam 2025, the first-ever, two-night SummerSlam event.

Flair appeared backstage on WWE SmackDown and mentioned to Bliss that they did not win their recent tag title opportunity at Evolution, but they also didn’t lose in that multi-person match. Therefore, Flair met with Nick Aldis for another title match opportunity.

After persuading the general manager to grant them a title match at WWE SummerSlam 2025, the match was made official. Bliss expressed disbelief at how Flair has the pull in WWE’s administrative section, but Flair brushed her off and claimed that the two of them were still not friends.

Bliss and Flair already challenged Perez and Rodriguez for the women’s tag titles at WWE’s recent Evolution event, and thus, at WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE, they will receive a second title match opportunity in just the third televised match as a pair. Back at Evolution, Rodriguez hit Sol Ruca with a Tejana Bomb for the win, and Flair-Bliss wasn’t involved in the fall.

For the champions, WWE SummerSlam 2025 will mark the second time that Rodriguez and Perez will defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship following Evolution. Perez recently stepped in as the other half of the champion, replacing an injured Liv Morgan. Bliss and Flair will be Perez and Rodriguez’s second pair of challengers.

WWE SummerSlam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Street Fight for Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss

– Steel Cage Match for the United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan