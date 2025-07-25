A recent rumor has been circulated regarding a top match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 featuring two of the former women’s champions of the roster after they both returned from hiatus in February of this year. The current tag team of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss was reportedly factored into plans for a singles contest at the biggest event of the summer. However, that rumor has now been debunked.

The news comes after a report was published by Fightful Select, which suggested that despite circulating rumors, there were never any plans in place for Charlotte Flair to face Alexa Bliss in a one-on-one encounter at WWE SummerSlam 2025 Premium Live Event,

“It was specified to us that despite rumors, there were never plans for Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss at Summerslam.”

This comes after Dave Meltzer previously stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that the original plan for WWE SummerSlam 2025 was to let the two veteran female WWE Superstars compete in a singles bout. However, their tag team match has been working well together, and fans are also responding well to the pairing on Smackdown. Hence, WWE chose not to rush the split.

Meltzer further claimed the situation was similar to the infamous RK-Bro storyline between Randy Orton and Matt Riddle. It was originally planned to be short-term, but they were paired for more than a year, and they also won the tag team titles. It’s unclear how long Charlotte and Alexa’s partnership would last, but the initial idea was to have a brief alliance followed by a quick feud.

At this point, Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez are set to defend the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at WWE SummerSlam 2025 in a match that was confirmed about a week ago. That being said, Flair and Bliss are more focused on winning the tag team titles, especially after they have outsmarted the champions in recent weeks on Smackdown.

Charlotte Flair has already defeated Raquel Rodriguez in a singles contest, and her tag partner Alexa Bliss will also get a chance to build more momentums in favor of their side when she faces Roxanne Perez on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, that’s the second-last episode before WWE SummerSlam 2025 that takes place next weekend in New Jersey at the MetLife Stadium across two nights.