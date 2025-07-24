This past episode of WWE NXT was special for the fans as it was a show on the road rather than in their residency in Orlando, Florida. To stack things up for the show in Texas, they had two home-state natives cum Hall of Famers, onboard in the form of The Undertaker and Michelle McCool.

WWE NXT Championship was also on the line in the main event of the show, while the up-and-rising sensation of the third brand of the WWE, Blake Monroe, competed in her first singles contest on WWE’s weekly TV show. As such, this episode was a major milestone for the former AEW wrestler, and she did score big by winning the bout against Wren Sinclair.

In the end, she was also targeted by her current rival, Jordynne Grace, who attempted to attack her after the match, only for the security team to obstruct her from doing so. Ultimately, it was Monroe who took Grace out with a headbutt and a DDT on top of a chair.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Status Of The Bella Twins For Summer PLE

WWE NXT: Blake Monroe unhappy about Jordynne Grace stealing her spotlight

With everything going in her favor, it’s surprising that Monroe was still very depressed about how things unfolded on the show. With an upsetting mood, she interrupted a social media exclusive video where WWE NXT interviewer Sarah Schreiber was giving updates on the medical status of Jordynne Grace and Ricky Saints. Monroe was clearly unhappy about Grace stealing the spotlight from her.

“This was my moment!” Monroe further sent a warning to Grace for next week’s WWE NXT episode. “This was my chance to remove the stain that is Jordynne Grace. But I guess some stains are harder to remove than others. But just like the gum at the bottom of my Louis’, Jordynne Grace is beneath me. She ruins everything. That’s why next week, I’m pulling back the curtain. I’m going to expose her for the fraud she really is!”

EXCLUSIVE: As @sarahschreib gives an injury update, @BlakeMonroeWWE interrupts with a promise to expose the real @JordynneGrace next week. pic.twitter.com/ew2m51X7Z2 — WWE (@WWE) July 23, 2025

It’s still unclear what sort of revelation it will be on Monroe’s part, but the creative direction is pointing toward her ongoing feud with Grace, which is going to get intense in the coming weeks. The two did pull up a win, together at WWE NXT Great American Bash, but the partnership only lasted for 24 hours after that, with a betrayal waiting from Monroe’s side.

Monroe hit Grace with the WWE NXT women’s championship belt at Evolution, costing the latter’s chance to win the top belt from Jacy Jayne, who later went on to become a dual champion at TNA’s Slammiversary PPV this past weekend.