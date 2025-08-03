WWE Summerslam 2025 marked the 38th annual edition of the second-biggest premium live event of the year, and it went down at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The headliner of the two-night show featured a world title match, which witnessed the crowning of a new champion in CM Punk. However, he could barely enjoy his winning moments as arch-rival Seth Rollins was out with a successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

In the main event of WWE Summerslam 2025 Night One, CM Punk defeated Gunther (c) to win the World Heavyweight Championship, marking a celebratory moment for the new champion, as it’s been more than a decade since he held a championship belt in the WWE.

During the match at WWE Summerslam 2025, Punk pinned Gunther, clean to win the title after being brutalized by the raw power of the former champion for about 15 minutes. The tables turned on Punk’s side as Gunther was celebrating on the broadcast table, allowing Punk to pull out his legs to take him down. Gunther was bleeding from the head, and Punk further capitalized upon hitting a running knee, a top rope elbow.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Roman Reigns Wins First Match Since Wrestlemania 41

WWE Summerslam 2025: Seth Rollins played a ruse en route to title win

Punk went for the GTS, but that was reversed into a sleeper. Punk fought out of the hold and finally hit a GTS, but Gunther was still standing on his feet. A second GTS was enough for Punk to secure the pinfall win. As he was crying in the ring, holding the title belt, Seth Rollins’ music hit as he came out at WWE Summerslam 2025 alongside Paul Heyman.

Rollins initially feigned his injury by coming out on crutches, but it all appeared to be a ruse as he pounced on Punk and hit him with the MITB briefcase about ten times. Rollins then informed the referee that he was cashing in. He quickly hit a curb stomp on Punk to get the pin and title win at WWE Summerslam 2025.

The win now begins Rollins’ second run with the WWE World Heavyweight Title, with his first run coming in 2023. This also marked his second successful MITB cash-in that happened a decade ago at WrestleMania 31 during the main event. Elsewhere, Gunther’s second world title reign came to an end at WWE Summerslam 2025 just after 54 days.