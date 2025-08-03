WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night One went down from the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, presenting the first two-night edition of SummerSlam in the event’s illustrious history. The 38th annual edition of the WWE premium live event named Cardi B as the host, who kicked off the show and hyped up the fans, running down the names scheduled to perform on the night.

Then, in the opening contest of WWE Summerslam 2025, Jey Uso & Roman Reigns defeated “Big” Bronson Reed & Bron Breakker in a tag team match. Before proceeding in the match, Jey Uso came out first through the crowd, followed by Roman Reigns, oozing his aura. Paul Heyman then accompanied Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed with the “Shoe-la Fala” that he stole on Raw from “The Tribal Thief.”

WWE Summerslam 2025 also marked the first time that The OTC competed in a match since WrestleMania 41, where Paul Heyman betrayed him. Jey and Roman did the YEET dance after the match started, allowing Bron and Reed to take control.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Roman Reigns sacrificed himself for his team’s win

As the fight spilled outside the ring, Bron was looking to spear Roman, but Roman nailed him with a Superman Punch and then speared him through the barricade. Back in the ring, Roman hit the Superman Punch while Jey then hit the 1D on Reed. Bron came back with a spear as Roman took the bullet, leaving Jey for the finish as he hit a Frog Splash on Reed for the pinfall win at WWE Summerslam 2025.

The storyline for this match began last month with the return of Roman Reigns on WWE programming. As Heyman’s current faction attacked CM Punk and Jey Uso on Raw, Reigns made the save, seeking revenge from Paul Heyman’s turn-on at ‘Mania. Plus, his new group also took him out on the Raw following WrestleMania 41.

After he took out Breakker and Bronson Reed, Reigns laid out the proposal to Jey to team up with him at WWE Summerslam 2025 to take on the two heels. The duo retaliated on this past episode of Raw, taking out both Uso and Reigns with spears and tsunamis. Also, Reed stole Reigns’ sneakers after Bron speared him through the barricade.