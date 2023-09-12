WWE Superstar Emma Shares Engagement Video With Madcap Moss

Despite a valiant comeback to the WWE during last year’s fall, Emma failed to feature on TV, regularly. We haven’t seen her or her boyfriend, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss on TV, recently. The two could be off for a vacation to spend some quality time while being away from the company.

On that note, Emma also shared a glimpse of her engagement with the former protégé of Happy Corbin. She took to her Instagram account and uploaded their engagement video where the duo was clearly having some good times amid beautiful surroundings.

“I’m all yours and you’re all mine. Our engagement shoot was mind blowing. We hiked to these beautiful cliffs and while we watched it storm in the distance the sky blazed this incredible orange behind the rocks and lightning lit up the sky!” Emma wrote in the caption.

“The storm caught up to us as we watched the last of the sun disappear over the horizon and we walked home in the rain talking about how lucky we got. What a magical night with my love.”

Going by the previously shared updates on Instagram, Riddick Moss aka Madcap Moss proposed to Emma, real-name Tenille Dashwood, and the latter said yes in June. Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, current champions Saraya, Trinity, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, AEW/ROH star Brian Cage, WWE’s Ivar, Valhalla, Dakota Kai, Natalya, Blair Davenport, Maxxine Dupri, and Indi Hartwell were among the many who congratulated the happy couple.

WWE Smackdown: Emma Recently Had A Reunion With The Bella Twins

Emma returned to the WWE in October 2022

Emma is one of the original female WWE Superstars to have been found out by WWE’s NXT brand with the likes of Paige. She had a solid time on the developmental territory before going to the main roster. She was eventually released and worked in other companies before her WWE return last year which happened in October.

WWE creative head Triple H was the one to have rehired Emma as a star on Friday Night SmackDown who challenged then Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in a shocker. Afterward, she regularly featured on the blue brand along with her partner Madcap Moss in a romantic angle.

WWE Smackdown: Emma Reveals Origin Of Her Fan-Favorite Dance Moves