SportzWiki Logo
search icon
hamburger menu icon
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

All

WWE

News

WWE News

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

WWE Superstar Emma Shares Engagement Video With Madcap Moss

Arindam Pal

Sep 12, 2023 at 2:10 PM

WWE Superstar Emma Shares Engagement Video With Madcap Moss

Despite a valiant comeback to the WWE during last year’s fall, Emma failed to feature on TV, regularly. We haven’t seen her or her boyfriend, WWE Superstar Madcap Moss on TV, recently. The two could be off for a vacation to spend some quality time while being away from the company.

On that note, Emma also shared a glimpse of her engagement with the former protégé of Happy Corbin. She took to her Instagram account and uploaded their engagement video where the duo was clearly having some good times amid beautiful surroundings.

“I’m all yours and you’re all mine. Our engagement shoot was mind blowing. We hiked to these beautiful cliffs and while we watched it storm in the distance the sky blazed this incredible orange behind the rocks and lightning lit up the sky!” Emma wrote in the caption.

“The storm caught up to us as we watched the last of the sun disappear over the horizon and we walked home in the rain talking about how lucky we got. What a magical night with my love.”

Going by the previously shared updates on Instagram, Riddick Moss aka Madcap Moss proposed to Emma, real-name Tenille Dashwood, and the latter said yes in June. Former AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, current champions Saraya, Trinity, WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose, Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, AEW/ROH star Brian Cage, WWE’s Ivar, Valhalla, Dakota Kai, Natalya, Blair Davenport, Maxxine Dupri, and Indi Hartwell were among the many who congratulated the happy couple.

WWE Smackdown: Emma Recently Had A Reunion With The Bella Twins

Emma returned to the WWE in October 2022

Emma is one of the original female WWE Superstars to have been found out by WWE’s NXT brand with the likes of Paige. She had a solid time on the developmental territory before going to the main roster. She was eventually released and worked in other companies before her WWE return last year which happened in October.

WWE creative head Triple H was the one to have rehired Emma as a star on Friday Night SmackDown who challenged then Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in a shocker. Afterward, she regularly featured on the blue brand along with her partner Madcap Moss in a romantic angle.

WWE Smackdown: Emma Reveals Origin Of Her Fan-Favorite Dance Moves

Tagged:

Emma

emmalina

Instagram

Madcap Moss

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Divas

WWE NXT

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Loading Post list bar...

Related Article
WWE Superstar Emma Shares Engagement Video With Madcap Moss
WWE Superstar Emma Shares Engagement Video With Madcap Moss

Sep 12, 2023, 2:10 PM

Top WWE Smackdown Couple Gets Engaged To Be Married
Top WWE Smackdown Couple Gets Engaged To Be Married

Jun 4, 2023, 12:13 PM

WWE Smackdown Superstar Teases Heel Turn After Losing Championship Match
WWE Smackdown Superstar Teases Heel Turn After Losing Championship Match

Feb 18, 2023, 1:59 PM

Smackdown &#8211; Emma Opens Up On Teaming With Madcap Moss
Smackdown – Emma Opens Up On Teaming With Madcap Moss

Feb 15, 2023, 4:43 PM

WWE Smackdown: Title Match Announced Alongside Ronda Rousey’s Return For February 17
WWE Smackdown: Title Match Announced Alongside Ronda Rousey’s Return For February 17

Feb 11, 2023, 8:11 PM

WWE Smackdown: Emma Pinched Herself After Getting Paired With Boyfriend Madcap Moss
WWE Smackdown: Emma Pinched Herself After Getting Paired With Boyfriend Madcap Moss

Jan 9, 2023, 8:02 PM

©️ 2023 SportzWiki 2014-23. All rights reserved.
Teams
Site Links