WWE’s final premium live event in this year’s calendar will be the Survivor Series 2024 show, scheduled at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on Saturday, November 30. While an NBC special in the form of Saturday Night’s Main Event will be there in-store in December, this November PLE will essentially be the final big event before next year’s Royal Rumble.

That being said, it’s safe to say that WWE will try to over-deliver for the final Big-Four premium live event of the year. As such, two possible headliners are being rumored for the show, per the recent reports. While the annual WarGames match will close things out at Survivor Series 2024, a major world title match will also feature as one of the co-main-events of the night.

While speaking during the WrestlePurists RAW review, Ibou reported that CM Punk is set to challenge GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Survivor Series 2024 Premium Live Event.

“CM Punk is facing GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight Championship.”

This makes sense as CM Punk made his triumphant return at last year’s Survivor Series and he will make his comeback to action from an ongoing hiatus to commemorate the one-year anniversary of that return to WWE which many consider to be the greatest of this century. Besides, The Best in the World vs. The Ring General would certainly be an incredible program fitting for Survivor Series 2024.

Goldberg vs. GUNTHER was also rumored for Survivor Series 2024

On the flip side, during the Live Q&A with Bill Apter and WrestleVotes, host Joe Lowry wanted to know the whereabouts regarding the potential match between Goldberg and GUNTHER in WWE which was first hinted at Bad Blood 2024. WrestleVotes previously noted that there should be an angle at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, setting the stage for a match at Survivor Series 2024 but things were postponed.

Goldberg has his own history at Survivor Series as he famously squashed Brock Lesnar at the 2016 edition during his return match in the WWE after 13 long years. That match went down in Canada and Survivor Series 2024 will also take place in the same country which will possibly set up a fitting retirement environment for the legendary persona.

Only time will tell which title match WWE will go forward with for Survivor Series 2024. For the time being, only the WarGames Match featuring The Bloodline has been confirmed by the WWE.