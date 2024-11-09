Wrestlemania 41 will be another two-night affair for the biggest premium live event offered by the WWE, next April. To make things an extravaganza, the marquee names from the company’s roster will be gathered on the scene to book some top matches and Becky Lynch would be one of the names who should find herself back in the mix by the PLE.

There have been a lot of chatters regarding Becky Lynch and her latest time-off from WWE programming that doesn’t have any conclusion update for the time being. With her previous WWE contract already being expired, many are in doubt about her return to the WWE in the first place. However, the latest updates claim that she is well on her way back to the WWE in time before Wrestlemania 41.

Becky Lynch’s Return Rumors Heat Up Amid Partnership Continuing With WWE

According to the reports of WrestleVotes, WWE has engaged in substantial discussions with several athletic apparel retailers. These retailers had a list of talent they would like to produce apparel for if a deal goes through, with Lynch’s name included on it. This has fueled speculation that she could be making her WWE return next year by the Wrestlemania 41 season.

WWE Raw: Netflix Open To Live Broadcast Of Road To Wrestlemania 41 Tour From UK

Becky Lynch reportedly returning on the Road to Wrestlemania 41

The source noted that names like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Bianca Belair are on the list while Becky Lynch also appeared on it given she’s on the same page with the WWE regarding a return. As for the time-slot goes for the comeback, it was noted by the source that Road to Wrestlemania 41 makes the perfect sense,

“Whether she signed or not. It seems that WWE still holds the rights to Becky Lynch, which is a good sign for her returning at some point, with the big shows on the horizon, the Royal Rumbles, the Elimination Chambers, of course, WrestleMania, when, and I’ll say when and not if.”

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. For the time being, no superstar or match has officially been announced for the annual show.