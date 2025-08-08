The next Big-Four WWE premium live event in the calendar will be the annual Survivor Series 2025 edition in November. This show might also wrap up the PLE calendar of the WWE, if not the company hosts a separate PLE to celebrate John Cena’s retirement in December. For the time being, WWE has been able to create enough buzz around the PLE, per the latest reports.

Almost three months away from the Survivor Series 2025 WWE premium live event, WrestleTix dropped an update regarding the ongoing move of tickets from the show. Per their count, 25,590 tickets have already been distributed for the event at Petco Park. Since the current setup is for 28,648 seats, WWE is only left with 3,058 available tickets.

When Brock Lesnar Was Cleared By WWE For 2025 Summerslam Return

Amid high demand for tickets for Survivor Series 2025, the available numbers are expected to drop quickly. “Total # of seats on map: 47,276” is reported through WrestleTix, confirming that WWE will again go big for Survivor Series 2025, another stadium event in their calendar. For comparison, last year’s Survivor Series in Vancouver only had 17,417 fans, meaning the 2025 setup almost has a three-time capacity.

The ticket tracker shows that the “Cheapest Ticket Available (Standard Admission): $119.70” and that “Resale: 1,288”, reflecting the huge ticket price of the available seats for the annual WWE PLE.

WWE Premium Live Event $1.6 Billion Deal With ESPN Revealed In Detail

WWE Survivor Series 2025

Sat • Nov 29, 2025 • 3:30 PM

Petco Park, San Diego, CA Available Tickets: 3,058

Current Setup: 28,648

Tickets Distributed: 25,590 🟢 First Count

📅 Days until show: 114

🔢 Total # of seats on map: 47,276

⏮ Last Year's Survivor Series 11/30/2024:… pic.twitter.com/193ew7c6iL — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) August 7, 2025

WWE revealed the initial poster for Survivor Series 2025 PLE

The 2025 edition of WWE Survivor Series 2025 already released a promotional poster and it features some of the biggest names from the current WWE roster: Roman Reigns, CM Punk, John Cena, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Tiffany Stratton, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Jacob Fatu and Penta, meaning that it will be a fully loaded night.

Survivor Series 2025 WWE premium live event takes place at the Petco Park in San Diego, California, for which the ticket sale began on Friday, July 11 at 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT via Ticketmaster.com. A presale was also available from Wednesday, July 9, at 11 AM ET/ 8 AM PT.

It was back in April that WWE made the big announcement for their annual Survivor Series 2025 PLE to be held, this November, revealing the event would be taking place inside a stadium in what would be a first-time instance in the illustrious history of the show.