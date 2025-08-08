The WWE fans are still in search of the latest return of Brock Lesnar on WWE programming. This time around, the fans are shocked, given that he came back despite facing allegations in a lawsuit and the fact that his name has yet to be cleared. Following SummerSlam, we now have some scoops about when WWE actually cleared him for the pending return.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that it was WWE’s legal team who approved Brock Lesnar’s return around four weeks ago before Summerslam. The reason for this decision remains unknown, as the legal team had blocked the return for the past several months. Things were obviously associated with the Janel Grant lawsuit.

Brock Lesnar received green signal from WWE’s legal team

Meltzer mentioned that WWE believes the case will go to arbitration and Brock Lesnar won’t be involved in it, or they could be approaching a settlement that would also remove the top star power as a factor. There’s also a chance that some of the head-honchos from the top WWE management changed their mind, further clearing the way for the return.

“The short version of this is that four weeks ago, WWE legal cleared him. As far as why, I don’t know,” Meltzer said in his update. “Obviously, everything relates to the Janel Grant lawsuit.”

“Either they’re confident that things are going to arbitration and Brock Lesnar’s not a factor at that point, or they’re close to a settlement and then, at that point, Lesnar’s not a factor, or somebody there just had a change of mind, and I don’t know which one of those it is.”

Brock Lesnar hasn’t wrestled since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. He was reportedly planned to perform at the 2024 Royal Rumble, possibly against Gunther, but was removed from the event after he was mentioned in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis. He was also removed from the WWE 2K24 video game due to this.

Finally, during the closing moments of SummerSlam night two on Sunday, Brock Lesnar made his return and hit John Cena with an F-5 before the show went off the air to renew a beef with the former WWE Champion. Cena will be on tonight’s episode of Smackdown to discuss more on the attack by the returning Beast Incarnate.